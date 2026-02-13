ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Congratulates BNP's Tarique Rahman On Poll Victory; Affirms India's Support To 'Democratic, Inclusive Bangladesh'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his wishes to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman for leading his party to a "decisive victory" in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

Taking to social media, PM Modi said the victory reflects the trust of the people of Bangladesh in Rahman's leadership.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

Reaffirming India's position, PM Modi said India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister also expressed his willingness to work closely with the BNP leader in the coming days. "India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," the PM said.

In response, the BNP said it believes the relation between these two countries and people of these two countries will be strengthened in the coming days. Speaking to media on PM Modi's congratulatory message, Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP's poll coordination committee chief said, "We also on behalf of our party thank him and we believe that under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman, the relation between these two countries and people of these two countries will be strengthened."