PM Modi Congratulates BNP's Tarique Rahman On Poll Victory; Affirms India's Support To 'Democratic, Inclusive Bangladesh'
I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals, said PM Modi while congratulating Tarique Rahman.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his wishes to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman for leading his party to a "decisive victory" in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.
Taking to social media, PM Modi said the victory reflects the trust of the people of Bangladesh in Rahman's leadership.
"I convey my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.
Reaffirming India's position, PM Modi said India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.
I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2026
This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership.
India will continue to stand in support of a democratic,…
The Prime Minister also expressed his willingness to work closely with the BNP leader in the coming days. "India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," the PM said.
In response, the BNP said it believes the relation between these two countries and people of these two countries will be strengthened in the coming days. Speaking to media on PM Modi's congratulatory message, Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP's poll coordination committee chief said, "We also on behalf of our party thank him and we believe that under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman, the relation between these two countries and people of these two countries will be strengthened."
VIDEO | Bangladesh Elections 2026: Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP's polls coordination committee chief on PM Modi's congratulatory message BNP chief Tarique Rahman, says , " we also on behalf of our party thank him and we believe that under the leadership of our leader tarique rahman,… pic.twitter.com/ePNTIFLlxa— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2026
While the Election Commission (EC) is yet to make a formal announcement, the BNP on Friday claimed victory in the crucial general elections, the first since the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024. "The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after victory in the majority of seats," BNP's media cell posted on x.
Several media reports suggest that EC is expected to declare BNP the winner in the general elections with tallies in predawn hours on Friday, suggesting it got majority seats in Parliament.
Different media tallies suggested BNP received more than 151 seats in the 300-seat parliament on Thursday’s daylong voting, fair enough to form the next government, ending the 18-month rule of Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.
According to an EC spokesperson, the results in several seats are still being processed and are likely to be announced in a few hours.
The election is seen as a direct contest between the BNP and its former ally Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's now debarred Awami League.
Notably, BNP was in power last time between 2001 and 2006 when Jamaat was its crucial partner, with two of its leaders serving as ministers. Once official declaration is made, Rahman will be Bangladesh's first male prime minister in 35 years.
"We are confident of forming the government by winning more than two-thirds of seats," BNP's central election steering committee spokesman Mahdi Amin told a media briefing in the early hours of Friday.