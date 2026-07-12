ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Qatar's Ex-Ruler Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani

FILE - Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, holds the World Cup trophy after the announcement of Qatar hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 2, 2010. ( AP )

The former ruler of Qatar died at the age of 74, the state media reported.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of the former ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and described him as a visionary leader who led the Gulf country to great levels of development and prosperity. Modi said India remembers the late leader as a "true friend".

"We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister conveyed his sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar for the demise of the former ruler of Qatar. "May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

As the ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad transformed the Persian Gulf nation into a global player in diplomacy, media and investment, and then turned over power to his son. Sheikh Hamad stepped down in June 2013 after 18 years as Amir.

Also Read: