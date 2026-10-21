ETV Bharat / bharat

Vummidi Ethiraj, Designer Of Historic 'Sengol' Passes Away

Chennai: Vummidi Ethiraj, who designed the historic 'Sengol', the sceptre presented to the late former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, passed away in Chennai today.

Vummidi Ethiraj was a senior member of the family behind 'Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers'. He was 99 years old.

His mortal remains were kept for public homage at his residence on Greenways Road, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai. Owners of jewellery establishments, representatives of various associations, political figures, members of the public, and his family members paid their final respects. Subsequently, his last rites were performed this evening at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.

Who was Vummidi Ethiraj?

'Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers' was established in Chennai in the year 1900. As one of India's most renowned jewellery brands, the business has been operating successfully for 125 years. Vummidi Ethiraj belonged to this family.

He began his professional journey at the age of 22 as a jewellery craftsman. India gained independence from the British in 1947. At that time, Vummidi Ethiraj designed the historic, gold-plated 'Sengol' (sceptre), which symbolised the transfer of power in independent India. This 'Sengol' was subsequently presented to Jawaharlal Nehru, who took office as the first Prime Minister of India.