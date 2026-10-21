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Vummidi Ethiraj, Designer Of Historic 'Sengol' Passes Away

Ethiraj, the patriarch of the Vummidi family that owns 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, passed away in Chennai on Wednesday at the age of 99.

Vummidi Ethiraj, Designer Of Historic 'Sengol' Passes Away
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Vummidi Ethiraj (Narendra Modi X)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST

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Updated : October 21, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST

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Chennai: Vummidi Ethiraj, who designed the historic 'Sengol', the sceptre presented to the late former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, passed away in Chennai today.

Vummidi Ethiraj was a senior member of the family behind 'Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers'. He was 99 years old.

His mortal remains were kept for public homage at his residence on Greenways Road, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai. Owners of jewellery establishments, representatives of various associations, political figures, members of the public, and his family members paid their final respects. Subsequently, his last rites were performed this evening at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.

Who was Vummidi Ethiraj?

'Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers' was established in Chennai in the year 1900. As one of India's most renowned jewellery brands, the business has been operating successfully for 125 years. Vummidi Ethiraj belonged to this family.

He began his professional journey at the age of 22 as a jewellery craftsman. India gained independence from the British in 1947. At that time, Vummidi Ethiraj designed the historic, gold-plated 'Sengol' (sceptre), which symbolised the transfer of power in independent India. This 'Sengol' was subsequently presented to Jawaharlal Nehru, who took office as the first Prime Minister of India.

Decades later, in 2023, during the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Vummidi Ethiraj by draping him with a 'ponnadai' (ceremonial shawl) and presenting him with a memento. Ethiraj, who also served as the president of the Chennai Jewellers and Diamond Merchants Association, authored books on the philosopher Ramanuja.

PM Modi Condolences

In a condolence message posted on his official X account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Vummidi Ethiraj. Hailing from a traditional family with roots in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for designing the historic 'Sengol' that was presented to former Prime Minister (Jawaharlal) Nehru."

"Many years later, in 2023, our government had the privilege of according the 'Sengol' its due honour within the new Parliament building. At that time, I had the honour of meeting Vummidi Ethiraj and expressing my gratitude for his contributions to our nation and culture. His life and artistic craftsmanship reflect a remarkable connection between India’s rich, proud heritage and the nation’s ongoing journey of development. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

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Last Updated : October 21, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST

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