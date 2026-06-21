PM Modi Commissions 3 Indigenous Naval Ships in Kolkata, Says Maritime Sector is India’s 'Employment Engine'
The Prime Minister said that, as a creator, India will also be a global decision maker in the maritime sector.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.
In his address after commissioning three indigenously built naval ships, namely INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray, PM Modi said that strong maritime capabilities are the deciding factor for a country's economic and strategic influence, and India understands this well and is preparing for it.
PM Modi said that the maritime sector is not isolated and called it the "employment engine of a developed India." He said that, as a creator, India will also be a global decision maker in the maritime sector.
INS अग्रय, INS दूनागिरी और INS संशोधक को भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल किया गया है: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2026
The Prime Minister said, "India aspires to be a Nirmata (creator), and as a creator, we will also become Nirnayak (decisive). We are moving rapidly in this direction. In recent years, more than 40 Made-in-India warships and submarines have joined the Navy”.
“This means that the Indian Navy gains a new strength almost every few weeks. Currently, 45 large naval platforms are under construction. This is not just a number; it is a testament to India's industrial capacity. It is a sign of India's future," he added.
The Prime Minister added that India does not want to remain only a buyer country in the defence sector, and the nation's armed forces cannot become just a market for the world. "The recognition of our capabilities lies in our self-reliance and not in becoming a market for the world," he said.
Modi further said India demonstrated its maritime capabilities a few years ago by commissioning the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. He said over 40 warships and submarines have been commissioned in the last few years, and 45 large naval platforms are under construction.
"No nation can become a big power without maritime prowess. Development, security and prosperity are tied to the seas," he said. He said the frontline platforms represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.
A milestone for India’s maritime security! Speaking at the Tri Commissioning ceremony of INS Agray, INS Dunagiri and INS Sanshodhak in Kolkata. @indiannavy https://t.co/obmbDiY4T0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026
The vessels were designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Kolkata-based Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy's combat capability.
Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles.
Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters. These platforms have indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, with extensive participation by the Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, in their construction, an official said.
West Bengal Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan were among the dignitaries present at the commissioning event.
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