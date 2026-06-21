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PM Modi Commissions 3 Indigenous Naval Ships in Kolkata, Says Maritime Sector is India’s 'Employment Engine'

In this image received on June 21, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Governor RN Ravi and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan during the tri-commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, in Kolkata. ( PMO via PTI Photo )

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

In his address after commissioning three indigenously built naval ships, namely INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray, PM Modi said that strong maritime capabilities are the deciding factor for a country's economic and strategic influence, and India understands this well and is preparing for it.

PM Modi said that the maritime sector is not isolated and called it the "employment engine of a developed India." He said that, as a creator, India will also be a global decision maker in the maritime sector.

The Prime Minister said, "India aspires to be a Nirmata (creator), and as a creator, we will also become Nirnayak (decisive). We are moving rapidly in this direction. In recent years, more than 40 Made-in-India warships and submarines have joined the Navy”.

“This means that the Indian Navy gains a new strength almost every few weeks. Currently, 45 large naval platforms are under construction. This is not just a number; it is a testament to India's industrial capacity. It is a sign of India's future," he added.