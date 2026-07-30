ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting With Union Ministers, NSA Doval At Parliament

PM Modi with union ministers outside Parliament ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting of Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman was held at his office in Parliament.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval besides other ministers including JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the meeting.

P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, was also present at the meeting.