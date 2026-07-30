PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting With Union Ministers, NSA Doval At Parliament
The meeting comes amid the deadlock between the government and the opposition over the police excesses against student protesters in Delhi.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting of Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman was held at his office in Parliament.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval besides other ministers including JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the meeting.
P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, was also present at the meeting.
The high-level meeting comes amid a deadlock between the government and the opposition in the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament over the police excesses against student protesters during the July 20 Chalo Sansad march towards the parliament.
Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill in the lower house on Wednesday, accused Home Minister Amit Shah of authorising the use of police force against students leading to a war of words between the BJP and Congress leaders.
Gandhi also addressed a press conference in the national capital to target the Union Home Minister. The LoP said that Shah was "either culpable if her authorised the police excesses or incompetent if he did not know about it."
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