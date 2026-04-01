ETV Bharat / bharat

Sources Being Diversified To Secure LPG, LNG Supply In India: Govt At CCS Meet Amid West Asia Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired CCS meeting in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the second such high-level review meeting since the conflict erupted in West Asia, at his official residence here to review the impact of the crisis and the measures taken by various Ministries and Departments to protect India's economy, energy security and citizens from its effects. As per an official release from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi directed all concerned departments to take all possible measures to ameliorate the problems of citizens and sectors affected by the ongoing global situation. The Prime Minister assessed the availability of critical needs for the common man. "He discussed availability of fertilisers in the country and steps being taken to ensure its availability in the Kharif and Rabi seasons," it said. Prime Minister Modi said that all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict. The PM also emphasised smooth flow of authentic information to the public to prevent misinformation and rumour mongering. During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary briefed about the action taken to ensure supply of petroleum products, particularly LNG/LPG, and sufficient power availability.