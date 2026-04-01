Sources Being Diversified To Secure LPG, LNG Supply In India: Govt At CCS Meet Amid West Asia Crisis
PM Modi said that all efforts must be made to safeguard citizens from the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the second such high-level review meeting since the conflict erupted in West Asia, at his official residence here to review the impact of the crisis and the measures taken by various Ministries and Departments to protect India's economy, energy security and citizens from its effects.
As per an official release from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi directed all concerned departments to take all possible measures to ameliorate the problems of citizens and sectors affected by the ongoing global situation. The Prime Minister assessed the availability of critical needs for the common man. "He discussed availability of fertilisers in the country and steps being taken to ensure its availability in the Kharif and Rabi seasons," it said.
Prime Minister Modi said that all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict. The PM also emphasised smooth flow of authentic information to the public to prevent misinformation and rumour mongering.
Chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Reviewed the steps being taken by various Ministries and Departments in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict and also discussed the next set of initiatives to be taken. Aspects relating to sectors like energy,… pic.twitter.com/vb0UluPbtu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2026
During the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary briefed about the action taken to ensure supply of petroleum products, particularly LNG/LPG, and sufficient power availability.
"Sources are being diversified for procurement of LPG with new inflows from different countries. Similarly, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is being sourced from different countries. He further briefed that LPG prices for domestic consumers have remained the same and anti-diversion enforcement to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG is being conducted regularly," the statement read.
It said that initiatives have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas connections. "Measures like exempting the gas-based power plants with a capacity of 7-8 GW from gas pooling mechanism and increasing of rake for positioning more coal at thermal power stations etc. have also been taken to ensure availability of power during the peak summer months. Further, interventions proposed to be taken for emerging challenges in various other sectors such as agriculture, civil aviation, shipping and logistics were also discussed," the statement added.
The release also stated that various efforts like maintaining urea production to meet requirements, coordinating with overseas supplies for DAP/NPKS suppliers are being taken to ensure fertilizer supply.
"State governments are being requested to curb black marketing, hoarding, and diversion of fertilizers through daily monitoring, raids, and strict action. The retail prices of food commodities have been stable over the past one month. Control Rooms have been set up for constant monitoring and interaction with states/Union Territories on prices and enforcement of Essential Commodities Act. The prices of agricultural products , vegetables and fruits are also being monitored," it said.
The Centre also said that efforts to globally diversify India's sources for energy, fertilizers and other supply chains, and international initiatives for securing safe passage of vessels through the strait of Hormuz and ongoing diplomatic efforts are being taken.
"Enhanced coordination, real-time communication, and proactive measures across central, state, and district levels to drive effective information dissemination and public awareness amid the evolving crisis is being undertaken," it said.
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