ETV Bharat / bharat

'Reduce Fuel Usage, Avoid Buying Gold': PM Modi Calls For Resolutions To Overcome Impact Of War

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on citizens to reduce fuel consumption and avoid buying gold for a year to help the country tackle global economic pressures arising from wars and supply chain disruptions. Addressing a BJP public meeting at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, Modi said the Centre was making efforts to shield people from the impact of rising global prices of oil and fertilizers.

Referring to the economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing wars, Modi said supply chains across the world had been severely affected, leading to rising prices in neighbouring countries as well. He said the Union government had ensured that the burden of rising oil prices did not heavily affect people in India.

“We will overcome the petrol and diesel problems in the country by talking to various countries. In the long run, we should reduce oil consumption,” Modi said, adding that the government was promoting electric vehicles and significantly reducing diesel usage in the railway sector. He said India’s dependence on petrol and diesel would decrease substantially in the near future, helping conserve foreign exchange reserves.

Calling for public participation in overcoming economic challenges, Modi urged people to reduce gold purchases during festivals and auspicious occasions. “Let’s stop buying gold for a year. If gold imports decrease, foreign exchange will increase,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s subsidy measures, Modi said while a bag of urea costs around Rs. 3,000 in many countries, it is available in India for less than Rs. 300 due to government support.

The Prime Minister also used the rally to sharpen the BJP’s political attack on the Congress and the BRS in Telangana. Claiming that the BJP had recently formed a government in West Bengal with a massive mandate, Modi said he could see similar enthusiasm among the people of Telangana and expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in the state.