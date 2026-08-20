ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Calls For Greater Engagement Between Govt, Varsities, Youth For Policymaking

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for greater engagement between government departments, universities and young people to bring fresh perspectives in policymaking.

Chairing the third high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India, Modi also sought effective use of AI while ensuring human intervention and judgement.

He urged the secretaries to think with a long-term perspective on how the country's future should be shaped.

The prime minister called for greater engagement between government departments, universities and young people to bring fresh perspectives in policymaking, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office said.