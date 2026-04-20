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PM Modi Attends Ceremonial Welcome For South Korean President Lee Jae Myung At Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung during Lee's ceremonial reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, April 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at the welcome ceremony of the South Korean President, who was accompanied by the first lady Kim Hea Kyung. After a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the South Korean President will visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Following his arrival on Sunday in the national capital on a three-day visit, which marks the first time a South Korean leader has visited India in more than eight years, Lee met with members of the Korean community here and stated that the upcoming India-Korea summit could represent a significant milestone for bilateral ties.

Lee said that the "summit could mark a turning point, elevating Korea-India relations to an entirely new level." His remarks come at a time of deepening economic and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Highlighting India's evolving role in the international arena, the South Korean President emphasised that "India is no longer just a consumer market, but has emerged as a key country driving global production and supply chains."