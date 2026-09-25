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PM Modi Attends 'Bhajan Clubbing' On Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Birth Anniversary In New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the 'Bhajan Clubbing' programme at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, praising his philosophy of "Antyodaya" as the cornerstone of public welfare and national development.

The Prime Minister, in a post on X, highlighted how Deendayal's vision continues to direct contemporary policy and grassroots empowerment. "My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today," the Prime Minister wrote.

Urging citizens to embrace the thinker's legacy, the Prime Minister added, "Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities. As effort is made, so swiftly does the fruit appear. Thus, human endeavour alone exists; let destiny be that very thing."

The Prime Minister called upon everyone to imbibe his ideals and fulfil social and national responsibilities and also shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam, highlighting that success and innovation are driven by continuous effort and courage, rather than luck, the press release stated.