ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Will Never Return To Power, They Know Only 'Betrayal': PM Modi

In this screengrab from a video posted on May 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the BJP workers during a rally, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of "failing" to provide good governance due to the internal power struggles in Karnataka, and "betraying" people. The Prime Minister further said that a "saffron sun" was rising from Bengaluru amid the BJP's expanding political influence across the country.

Addressing a public gathering of BJP workers in Bengaluru, Modi projected the BJP-led NDA as the embodiment of political stability and development, contrasting it with what he described as Congress's "politics of betrayal" and administrative failure in states ruled by the party.

"For the past three years in Karnataka, instead of resolving people's problems, most of the government's time here has been spent resolving internal conflicts. The Congress government remained gripped by uncertainty over leadership and power-sharing arrangements," the PM said. Modi was referring to the ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar for the past six months.

"They cannot decide how long the chief minister will remain. They cannot decide whether another person will get a chance or not. Everything has been kept hanging," he said.

Modi said the Congress government invariably faced anti-incumbency within months because the party lacked a governance agenda. "This is because Congress only knows how to betray people. They are false themselves, and their guarantees are also false. There is no chapter on governance in Congress' book of power," he said.