Urgent Need To Transform Public Perception Of Police: PM Modi At DGPs' Conference

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness.

Addressing the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police here, Modi also stressed on the importance of establishing mechanisms for the regular monitoring of banned outfits, ensuring the holistic development of areas freed from Left Wing Extremism, and adopting innovative models to strengthen coastal security.

The prime minister directed police forces of states and UTs to adopt innovative strategies for integrating uninhabited islands, make effective use of databases integrated under NATGRID, and link these systems through artificial intelligence to generate actionable intelligence.

"Prime Minister stressed the urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness," said an official statement issued after the conclusion of the three-day conference.

The conference was themed 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions'. Modi highlighted the need to strengthen urban policing, reinvigorate tourist police, and increase public awareness regarding the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, which replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

He called for encouraging universities and academic institutions to undertake case studies on the use of forensics in police investigations, noting that enhanced forensic application would further strengthen the criminal justice system.

The prime minister emphasised that tackling drug abuse requires a 'whole-of-government' approach, bringing together enforcement, rehabilitation, and community-level intervention. The conference witnessed in-depth deliberations on a wide range of national security matters.