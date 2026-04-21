ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Modi At Centre, Amma's Rule In State Essential For Tamil Nadu's Progress': Chandrababu Naidu

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is campaigning for the AIDMK-led NDA in the Tamil Nadu assembly election, has batted for PM Modi led government at the Centre and “Amma's rule” in Tamil Nadu for the state to progress.

Speaking at a roadshow held at Bulla Avenue in Aminjikarai, Chennai, Naidu sought votes on behalf of the AIADMK candidates for Anna Nagar (Gokula Indira), Thyagaraya Nagar (Sathya Narayanan), and Villivakkam (Vijayakumar).

"The Telugu and Tamil people are brothers who live together in perfect harmony, blending as seamlessly as milk and water. Dravidian culture possesses a history of immense richness. It was N.T.R. and M.G.R. who joined forces to conceive the 'Telugu Ganga' project, with the specific objective of providing drinking water to the city of Chennai," Naidu said.

Citing Thiruvalluvar and Abdul Kalam, the Andhra CM said that numerous luminaries have brought glory to Tamil Nadu adding the ancient temples and tourist destinations scattered across Tamil Nadu serve as a testament to the nation's grandeur.

“The tradition of Tamils visiting the Tirupati Venkateswara Temple for darshan—and, conversely, the people of Andhra visiting the Arunachaleswarar Temple for worship—beautifully illustrates the deep spiritual and cultural bonds shared between the people of these two states.