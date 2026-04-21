'PM Modi At Centre, Amma's Rule In State Essential For Tamil Nadu's Progress': Chandrababu Naidu
Speaking at a poll rally, Naidu alleged that developmental works in Chennai had come to a standstill.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is campaigning for the AIDMK-led NDA in the Tamil Nadu assembly election, has batted for PM Modi led government at the Centre and “Amma's rule” in Tamil Nadu for the state to progress.
Speaking at a roadshow held at Bulla Avenue in Aminjikarai, Chennai, Naidu sought votes on behalf of the AIADMK candidates for Anna Nagar (Gokula Indira), Thyagaraya Nagar (Sathya Narayanan), and Villivakkam (Vijayakumar).
"The Telugu and Tamil people are brothers who live together in perfect harmony, blending as seamlessly as milk and water. Dravidian culture possesses a history of immense richness. It was N.T.R. and M.G.R. who joined forces to conceive the 'Telugu Ganga' project, with the specific objective of providing drinking water to the city of Chennai," Naidu said.
Citing Thiruvalluvar and Abdul Kalam, the Andhra CM said that numerous luminaries have brought glory to Tamil Nadu adding the ancient temples and tourist destinations scattered across Tamil Nadu serve as a testament to the nation's grandeur.
“The tradition of Tamils visiting the Tirupati Venkateswara Temple for darshan—and, conversely, the people of Andhra visiting the Arunachaleswarar Temple for worship—beautifully illustrates the deep spiritual and cultural bonds shared between the people of these two states.
The Dravidian University was established as a concerted effort to unite the people of these regions—people who, at one point in history, belonged to a single, unified state," he said, while highlighting the enduring relationship between the two states.
Speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, Chandrababu Naidu stated that voters “should question the Congress and the DMK regarding their opposition to the Women's Reservation Bill”.
“If constituency delimitation is undertaken, additional seats will become available; consequently, no state will suffer any loss. Even based on the current framework, there was a possibility for the number of seats to increase by up to 50 percent,” he said.
Criticizing the Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Naidu claimed that developmental works in Chennai had come to a standstill.
“Airport expansion projects have made no progress. Similarly, Tamil Nadu lacks basic infrastructure, and law and order has completely deteriorated. Furthermore, crimes against women, as well as cases registered under the POCSO Act and those involving SC/ST communities, have witnessed a surge. For Tamil Nadu to progress, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) must emerge victorious; a ‘Double Engine’ government is absolutely essential,” he said.
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