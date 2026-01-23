ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Asserts 'Tamil Nadu Is With NDA'; CM Stalin Counters With 'State Counts Betrayals Of NDA'

However, CM Stalin launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of repeatedly betraying the state and ignoring its key demands. Stalin questioned delays in releasing education funds, sought clarity on delimitation, criticised the role of the Governor, and raised concerns over financial support for the Tamil language.

In a post on X, the PM said, "Tamil Nadu is with NDA! I'll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Madurantakam later today. Tamil Nadu has decided that it's time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK Government. The NDA's governance record and commitment to regional aspirations are striking a chord with the people of the state."

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi asserted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) growing appeal in the southern state. He further said that the state is ready to bid farewell to the DMK government.

Chennai: Politics has heated up in Tamil Nadu ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in the state on Friday. Moments after PM Modi claimed today that the state is backing the National Democratic Alliance (for the upcoming assembly elections), Chief Minister MK Stalin hit back and accused the Centre of repeatedly betraying Tamil Nadu and ignoring its demands.

The Chief Minister also took to social media to list what he called the Centre's "failures" in releasing funds and approving key projects. He further criticised the Prime Minister and said the latter only visits Tamil Nadu when election season arrives.

In a series of questions on X, Stalin asked, "When will the Rs 3458 crore #SamagraShiksha education fund due for Tamil Nadu arrive? When will the assurance that Tamil Nadu's constituencies will not be reduced in #Delimitation come from your lips? When will the tyranny of the Governor, who acts like an agent of the BJP, come to an end?"

Further, Stalin questioned delays in welfare schemes, infrastructure and healthcare projects, disaster relief funds, and the release of key reports, while reiterating the state's demand for NEET exemption.

"When will the financial allocation for Tamil language, from your government that pretends to surpass Tamils ​​in its love for Tamil, arrive? When will the promise come that "#MGNREGA will continue, and #VBGRAMG, which imposes a financial burden on the states and destroys the livelihoods of rural people, will be abandoned"? When will the Madurai #AIIMS, the eighth wonder of the world, which the Union BJP government has been building 'inch by inch' for ten years, finally materialize before our eyes? When will the relief funds we requested for natural disasters arrive? When will approval be given for the Hosur airport and the Coimbatore & Madurai metro projects? When will the Keezhadi report be released? When will the unanimous demand of the entire people of Tamil Nadu for #NEET exemption be implemented?," he questioned.

He said the people of Tamil Nadu would ensure the defeat of the BJP alliance for its "continued neglect" of the state. "Tamil Nadu will always deliver defeat to the BJP alliance, which only continues to commit betrayals!," the CM said.

