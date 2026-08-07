ETV Bharat / bharat

Handloom Sector Key To 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': On National Handloom Day, PM Modi Urges Citizens To Support Indian Weavers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a video message urging people to celebrate India's handloom heritage ahead of National Handloom Day in New Delhi on Thursday, August 6, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Greeting the people on National Handloom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on citizens to promote India's handloom heritage by purchasing handloom products and posting videos online to encourage weavers and boost global recognition for the sector.

PM Modi highlighted that handloom sector is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and the key to Atmanirbhar Bharat. "Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions," he said.

"Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he expressed.

Making a special appeal to the public, PM Modi said, "Do share your favourite handloom products and GRWM videos using #NationalHandloomDay, which will encourage those associated with the sector."

On the eve of Handloom Day, Modi posted a video message on his Instagram handle and other social media handles late last night, in which he said the celebration of the day would render a helping hand to the country's weavers and small traders.

"Let's make the diversity of India's handloom popular. Make videos of your favourite handloom products, including Great Ready With Me videos, and share them on social media," he said.