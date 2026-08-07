Handloom Sector Key To 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': On National Handloom Day, PM Modi Urges Citizens To Support Indian Weavers
Prime Minister Modi said the aim is to turn India self-reliant and financially help weavers and small enterprises.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:40 AM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST
New Delhi: Greeting the people on National Handloom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on citizens to promote India's handloom heritage by purchasing handloom products and posting videos online to encourage weavers and boost global recognition for the sector.
PM Modi highlighted that handloom sector is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and the key to Atmanirbhar Bharat. "Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions," he said.
Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India’s rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2026
Our Government will keep supporting the…
"Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he expressed.
Making a special appeal to the public, PM Modi said, "Do share your favourite handloom products and GRWM videos using #NationalHandloomDay, which will encourage those associated with the sector."
On the eve of Handloom Day, Modi posted a video message on his Instagram handle and other social media handles late last night, in which he said the celebration of the day would render a helping hand to the country's weavers and small traders.
"Let's make the diversity of India's handloom popular. Make videos of your favourite handloom products, including Great Ready With Me videos, and share them on social media," he said.
Tomorrow, 7th August is National Handloom Day. Let’s make India’s handloom diversity popular.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2026
Share your videos with your favourite handloom products, including GRWM videos on social media.
Don’t forget to use #NationalHandloomDay. pic.twitter.com/zoFdTXphRL
The prime minister reminded people that it was on August 7, 1905, when the Swadeshi Movement against the British was launched, that everyone in the country got united.
"Only last week, all of you celebrated Friendship Day. I request you that on the Handloom Day on August 7, celebrate the occasion with fanfare," he said.
Urging everyone to make short videos and share them online to attract people from across the globe to handloom products, Modi said the aim is to turn India self-reliant and financially help weavers and small enterprises.
"Let's buy handloom and make videos to help the weavers and small traders," he said.
National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched on August 7, 1905, which gave renewed impetus to indigenous industries and India's handloom sector.
The observance recognises the enduring contribution of handloom weavers to the country's cultural heritage and socio-economic development.
Since its inception in 2015, National Handloom Day has served as an occasion to celebrate the artistry, skill and dedication of India's handloom weavers while reaffirming the Government's commitment to the preservation, promotion and sustainable development of the handloom sector.
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