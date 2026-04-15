ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Appeals To People To Take Nine Pledges On Health, Conservation Of Nature, Service, Others

In this screengrab from a video posted on April 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira of Adichunchanagiri Math, in Mandya district, Madhya Pradesh. ( PTI )

Mandya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to people to take nine collective pledges, ranging from water conservation, natural farming, to fitness and service, to realise a "developed Karnataka and a developed India".

Listing his priorities, Modi said his first request is about water conservation and better water management, followed by appeals for tree plantation under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (One tree in the name of mother) campaign, cleanliness in public and religious places, strengthening local products through “Vocal for Local,” promoting domestic tourism, adopting chemical-free natural farming, encouraging healthy eating with millets and reduced oil consumption.

Modi also urged people to embrace yoga and fitness, and to nurture service. “If we move forward with honesty and determination on these nine resolutions, we can rapidly progress towards a developed Karnataka and a developed India,” he said while addressing an event organised to inaugurate Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Mandya.

The Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami, the 71st Pontiff of the Math, revered by the dominant Vokkaliga community. Modi also released a book titled 'Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram' along with former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.