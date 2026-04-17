ETV Bharat / bharat

Time To Give Half Of Country's Population Its Rights: PM Modi To Lok Sabha MPs On Women's Quota Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, April 17, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to all Lok Sabha members to vote in favour of the women's reservation bill and not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of the country's 'nari shakti'. Hours before the voting on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Modi also said that for four decades, a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's quota, and it is now time that half the country's population gets its rights. Members of the Lower House will also vote on the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill for the delimitation of constituencies and increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 to implement the proposed amended women's quota law.