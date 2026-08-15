PM Modi Announces Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams, But Experts Raise Concerns Over Implementation
Experts welcomed the move but flagged concerns over implementation, digital access, and school-level inequalities, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced free online coaching for students preparing for competitive examinations, saying the initiative would help poor and middle-class families reduce the financial burden of expensive private coaching.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi said coaching had increasingly become a source of financial and social pressure for families, with parents often feeling that enrolling their children in private coaching was necessary to keep them competitive.
The announcement comes at a time when India’s competitive examination system is facing renewed scrutiny amid concerns over examination malpractices, paper leaks and the growing dependence of students on costly coaching centres. The issue has also triggered student protests in Delhi following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.
Modi said the government wanted to use India’s existing digital infrastructure and pool of qualified teachers to provide free preparation support for various competitive examinations. The initiative is also expected to benefit students from smaller towns and villages who currently have to move to major coaching hubs, adding accommodation, food and travel expenses to their preparation costs.
However, education experts have questioned whether free online coaching alone can address the deeper inequalities in the education and examination system.
The government's proposed initiative could reduce some of the costs associated with competitive-exam preparation, but simply putting lectures online may not be enough, say observers.
P B Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), said the focus should first be on ensuring equitable access to quality education.
He argued that disparities in school infrastructure, availability of permanent teachers and access to basic educational facilities remain major concerns. In such a situation, he questioned the effectiveness of providing online coaching for entrance examinations without addressing inequalities at the school level.
Babu also pointed to the digital divide, saying many economically disadvantaged and first-generation learners may struggle to access devices, electricity and reliable internet connectivity. He further argued that online coaching cannot substitute physical classroom teaching and said the government should instead strengthen education as a fundamental right.
Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal at CM SHRI School, Rohini, New Delhi, welcomed the announcement but cautioned that its success would depend on implementation.
"The news is undoubtedly good, especially considering the costs of good-quality coaching that deter numerous would-be learners from pursuing their dreams," Jha said, adding that the effectiveness of the scheme would ultimately depend on its execution.
Kuriakose V K, Chief Academic Consultant at St Thomas Schools, Ghaziabad, also welcomed the move, saying even if the scheme benefited a relatively small number of students, it would still be a positive step.
He suggested identifying academically capable students after Class X and providing them and their parents with proper orientation, while also involving coaching institutes with strong track records at discounted fees.
The debate is particularly relevant for middle-class families, who may not qualify for several existing targeted welfare measures but can still find private coaching prohibitively expensive.
"For many middle-class families, coaching fees become a separate household expense. If the government can provide good teachers, proper tests and doubt-solving support for free, it could genuinely reduce the pressure on parents," said Priya Verma, a parent of a 9th class student.
Harsh Sharma, an 11th-class student in Delhi, said that the free classes sound useful, but students will judge the scheme by the quality of teaching. "If the online classes are irregular or the study material is not as good as private coaching, students may still feel forced to pay for coaching," he said.
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