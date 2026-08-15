ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Announces Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams, But Experts Raise Concerns Over Implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by students during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced free online coaching for students preparing for competitive examinations, saying the initiative would help poor and middle-class families reduce the financial burden of expensive private coaching.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi said coaching had increasingly become a source of financial and social pressure for families, with parents often feeling that enrolling their children in private coaching was necessary to keep them competitive.

The announcement comes at a time when India’s competitive examination system is facing renewed scrutiny amid concerns over examination malpractices, paper leaks and the growing dependence of students on costly coaching centres. The issue has also triggered student protests in Delhi following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Modi said the government wanted to use India’s existing digital infrastructure and pool of qualified teachers to provide free preparation support for various competitive examinations. The initiative is also expected to benefit students from smaller towns and villages who currently have to move to major coaching hubs, adding accommodation, food and travel expenses to their preparation costs.

However, education experts have questioned whether free online coaching alone can address the deeper inequalities in the education and examination system.

The government's proposed initiative could reduce some of the costs associated with competitive-exam preparation, but simply putting lectures online may not be enough, say observers.

P B Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), said the focus should first be on ensuring equitable access to quality education.

He argued that disparities in school infrastructure, availability of permanent teachers and access to basic educational facilities remain major concerns. In such a situation, he questioned the effectiveness of providing online coaching for entrance examinations without addressing inequalities at the school level.

Babu also pointed to the digital divide, saying many economically disadvantaged and first-generation learners may struggle to access devices, electricity and reliable internet connectivity. He further argued that online coaching cannot substitute physical classroom teaching and said the government should instead strengthen education as a fundamental right.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Principal at CM SHRI School, Rohini, New Delhi, welcomed the announcement but cautioned that its success would depend on implementation.