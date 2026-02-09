ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Extend USD 175 Million Economic Package To Seychelles: PM Modi After Talks With President Herminie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie during a joint press statement after their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India on Monday announced USD 175 million as development assistance to Seychelles after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with the island nation's President Patrick Herminie. The two sides also agreed on a broad vision to expand cooperation in areas of sustainability, trade and economy and security. Herminie is on a six-day visit to India.

At a joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie following their talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Development partnership has been a strong foundation of India-Seychelles relations. All our efforts have been based on Seychelles' priorities and needs. Moving forward in this direction, today we are going to announce a Special Economic Package of $175 million. This package will support concrete projects in sectors such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security."

These initiatives, according to the Prime Minister, will create employment and skill development opportunities for the people of Seychelles, especially the youth."India's ITEC program has played a significant role in capacity building in Seychelles. I am pleased that an MoU is being signed today for the training of Seychelles civil servants in India," he added.

PM Modi announced that India and Seychelles agreed to continue exploring new opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations. He stated that two nations will move forward in fintech and digital solutions and promote trade in local currencies.