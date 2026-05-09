'A Towering Literary Figure': PM Modi And Other Leaders Pay Homage To Tagore On His Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore enriched society with new thoughts, creative energy and cultural confidence.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead on Saturday by paying tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. He described Tagore as an exceptional philosopher, educator, artist, and a "timeless voice of India's civilizational soul."
Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated on 'Pochishe Boishakh' or the 25th of the Bengali month of Boishak, known as Rabindra Jayanti. In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore."
Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2026
Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance. He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India’s…
He said Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance. "He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul. He gave expression to the deepest emotions of humanity and the noblest ideals of our culture," the prime minister said.
PM Modi said Tagore enriched society with new thoughts, creative energy and cultural confidence. "We remember him with deep reverence and gratitude. May his thoughts continue to illuminate minds and guide us in our endeavours," he said. A BJP government, headed by Suvendu Adhikari, is going to take oath for the first time in West Bengal on Saturday. PM Modi is expected to attend it.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his humble tributes to Rabindranath Tagore, calling him, "A towering literary figure, profound thinker, and musical genius, he was also a great institution builder."
On the 165th birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, I pay my humble tribute to him.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 9, 2026
The creator of India’s National Anthem, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, immensely strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. He introduced the great civilisational and… pic.twitter.com/qBhylptsdW
"On the 165th birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, I pay my humble tribute to him. The creator of India’s National Anthem, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, immensely strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. He introduced the great civilisational and cultural values of India to the world with rare brilliance," Rajnath said.
"He gave humanity a timeless and universal message of peace, harmony, and human unity. The life, philosophy and values of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore will continue to inspire generations to come," Singh added.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his tributes using a quote often attributed to the Nobel laureate and poet, Rabindranath Tagore. "Nothing is worse than one section of the populace enslaving the opinions of another through force and against their will…” Humble tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his Jayanti, Kharge wrote on X.
“Nothing is worse than one section of the populace enslaving the opinions of another through force and against their will…”— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 9, 2026
Humble tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his Jayanti.
A visionary humanist, poet, philosopher and social reformer, Gurudev’s words gave India… pic.twitter.com/mcF3Z3rLC3
"A visionary humanist, poet, philosopher and social reformer, Gurudev’s words gave India its National Anthem and generations a language of freedom, dignity and compassion. His progressive thought and timeless art continue to illuminate minds and inspire humanity," Kharge added. Tagore was born on 25th Boishakh 1268 of the Bengali calendar (May 7, 1861, by the Gregorian calendar).
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