ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Towering Literary Figure': PM Modi And Other Leaders Pay Homage To Tagore On His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead on Saturday by paying tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. He described Tagore as an exceptional philosopher, educator, artist, and a "timeless voice of India's civilizational soul."

Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated on 'Pochishe Boishakh' or the 25th of the Bengali month of Boishak, known as Rabindra Jayanti. In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore."

He said Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance. "He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul. He gave expression to the deepest emotions of humanity and the noblest ideals of our culture," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said Tagore enriched society with new thoughts, creative energy and cultural confidence. "We remember him with deep reverence and gratitude. May his thoughts continue to illuminate minds and guide us in our endeavours," he said. A BJP government, headed by Suvendu Adhikari, is going to take oath for the first time in West Bengal on Saturday. PM Modi is expected to attend it.