47 Years Of BJP: PM Modi Says 'Mission Ongoing'; Party's Top Leaders Hail Workers' Dedication
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to party workers, reiterating the party's core mantra of "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last"
Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged the Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election' as two of the unfinished agendas of the BJP, and said serious and positive discussions are taking place on them.
Addressing virtually an event on the BJP's 47th Foundation Day, Modi also targeted the Congress and said BJP workers endured many hardships, like the Emergency and also oppression under the grand old party.
He said many BJP workers have even sacrificed their lives, as was witnessed in states like West Bengal and Kerala, "where violence has been turned into a political culture."
"Our mission is still ongoing. On Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election', serious discussions are taking place in the country, and we are moving in positive directions on them," he said.
'One Nation, One Election' system proposes to hold polls for the assembly and the Lok Sabha simultaneously. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seeks to create the same set of laws for everyone regarding marriage, adoption, etc, across the country.
Modi said the nation knows that the BJP is sincerely striving to face every challenge and will continue to do so and positive results have been achieved before, and they will be achieved in the future as well.
"The end of hundreds of black laws from the British era, the construction of a new Parliament building for democracy, 10 percent reservation for the poor in the general category, a law to ban triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya... there are countless such works that are the result of the BJP's honest efforts" he said.
The prime minister noted that the BJP is the only political party where the workers consider the party as their mother. "That is why the party's foundation day is not just a political event. It is an emotional occasion for every worker. This day allows us to express our gratitude to the party for giving us the chance to serve the nation," he said.
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to party workers, reiterating the party's core mantra of "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last."
चाहे देश की सीमाओं को सुरक्षित करना हो, आंतरिक सुरक्षा को मजबूत बनाना हो, विकास के नए मानदंड स्थापित करना हो या भारतीय संस्कृति की ऐतिहासिकता और प्राण तत्व को पुन: जागृत करना हो - भाजपा ने अपने इन सभी संकल्पों को चरितार्थ करके दिखाया है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 6, 2026
भाजपा का मूल मंत्र हमेशा स्पष्ट रहा है –…
In an X post, Shah highlighted the party's efforts in securing India's borders, strengthening internal security, setting development benchmarks, and reviving the country's historical and cultural essence.
"Whether it is about securing the country's borders, strengthening internal security, setting new benchmarks for development, or rekindling the historical essence and vital spirit of Indian culture--the BJP has exemplified all these resolutions through action. The BJP's core mantra has always been clear - 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last'. With this very foundational spirit, every BJP worker is dedicated day and night to the service of the nation," Shah wrote on X.
Defence Minister Rajanth Singh extended "heartfelt" congratulations and best wishes to all party workers and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the party has "firmly established itself at the pinnacle of Indian politics."
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस पर मैं सभी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ देता हूं। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi के नेतृत्व में @BJP4India आज न केवल विश्व की सबसे बड़ी राजनीतिक पार्टी बन चुकी है बल्कि वह भारतीय राजनीति के शिखर पर भी स्थापित हो चुकी है।…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 6, 2026
"The BJP is fully committed to the development and welfare of all sections of society. The party's commitment to public welfare is clearly evident in the policies and functioning of the Central Government and its governments in several states," Rajnath said in a post on X.
"Today, the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is working with full strength and strategy towards the resolution of a developed India. In this endeavour, we are receiving the complete trust and support of the people of India," he added.
He further said that the responsibility of every BJP worker is to further strengthen the resolve for building a developed India and to work towards it with complete dedication and devotion.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed the BJP workers' dedication and asserted that the BJP has been consistently working to make India self-reliant and progressive.
In a post on X, Gadkari wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the workers dedicated to the resolve of national service on the Founding Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Salutations to all the great souls who, with hard work and dedicated spirit, have strengthened the party and organisation, making it a vast banyan tree. Under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi, walking on the path of nationalist ideology, the BJP is continuously striving to make the country progressive and self-reliant."
🇮🇳 राष्ट्र सेवा के संकल्प को समर्पित समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं को 🪷भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।💐🪷 कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पित भाव से पार्टी और संगठन को मजबूत कर विशाल वटवृक्ष बनाने वाले सभी महापुरुषों को नमन।🙏🏻 🇮🇳 राष्ट्रवादी विचारधारा के पथ पर चलते… pic.twitter.com/CAoMmmHTyF— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 6, 2026
The Bharatiya Janata Party traces its origin to the Jana Sangh, which merged with the Janata Party after the Emergency in 1977 to defeat the Congress.
Later, questions of dual membership arose between RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. The issue led to the Jana Sangh members leaving the Janata Party and officially founding the BJP on April 6, 1980. Since its formation, the BJP has produced two Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.
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