PM Modi Felicitated At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting For India-US Trade Deal
India and US agreed to trade deal under which Washington will reduce reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in the Parliament premises here on Tuesday amid chants of "Jai Modi", "Vande Mataram", and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" by BJP workers after India and the United States agreed to a trade deal.
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.
BJP National President Nitin Nabin was also formally welcomed at the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior leaders attended the meeting.
VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated during NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.
Today, both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session.
In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. On Monday, the House witnessed a heated exchange between the NDA and the INDIA bloc MPs during Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, during which he cited an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane on border tensions with China. BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying he violated the House's rules.
In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks and, on Monday, delivered an emotional address, placing his artificial limbs on the bench. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.
Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed repeated interruptions and was later adjourned for the day following a prolonged stalemate over LoP Rahul Gandhi's insistence on speaking about a specific matter about the standoff with China during border tensions in 2020 while referring to a report citing an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane.
The House, which began discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, was adjourned till 3 pm, 4 pm and later for the day.Speaker Om Birla ruled that Rahul Gandhi should not make references to the unpublished book and article. When the House met at 3 pm, the Speaker urged the Leader of the Opposition to proceed with his speech without mentioning his intended reference. He said that the House works according to the rules.
