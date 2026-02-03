ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Felicitated At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting For India-US Trade Deal

NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for the India-US trade agreement, at NDA Parliamentary party meeting in Parliament premises. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in the Parliament premises here on Tuesday amid chants of "Jai Modi", "Vande Mataram", and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" by BJP workers after India and the United States agreed to a trade deal. US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. BJP National President Nitin Nabin was also formally welcomed at the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior leaders attended the meeting. Today, both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session.