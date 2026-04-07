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'Proud Moment', Says PM Modi ​As India's First Prototype Fast-Breeder Reactor Attains Criticality

Modi said this advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects depth of Indian scientific capability and strength of country's engineering enterprise.

In this image posted on March 4, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the initiation of the core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu.
In this image posted on March 4, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the initiation of the core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu. (X@narendramodi)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2026 at 8:06 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has taken a defining step in its civil nuclear journey as the indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam attained criticality. In a post on X, Modi said this is a proud moment for the country.

"Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme," he said. "The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality," he added.

Modi said this advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of Indian scientific capability and the strength of the country's engineering enterprise.

"It is a decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme. A proud moment for India. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the scientists for building the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, which attained criticality, a development he described as a "new epoch" in India's civil nuclear programme.

In a post on X, Shah said, "New epoch in our civil nuclear program."

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for your grand success in building the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam," he said.

Calling it a "giant stride" towards global domination in power production, Shah said this facility will play a critical role in unlocking the power hidden in our vast thorium reserves and in realising Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India the world's powerhouse.

The loading of fuel at the Kalpakkam PFBR had started in October last year. Once operational, India will become the second country, after Russia, to operate a commercial Fast Breeder Reactor.​

In March 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the commencement of core loading in the nuclear reactor at the 500 MWe PFBR unit in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. ​

Reflecting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the PFBR was fully designed and constructed indigenously by BHAVINI, with significant contributions from over 200 Indian industries, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).​

The reactor will initially use Uranium-Plutonium mixed oxide (MOX) fuel. The Uranium-238 “blanket” surrounding the fuel core undergoes nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, hence the designation “breeder.” ​

The use of Thorium-232 as a blanket is also planned at this stage.​“By transmutation, thorium will create fissile Uranium-233, which will be used as fuel in the third stage,” the Prime Minister had stated.

​The FBR thus functions as a stepping stone for the third stage of India’s nuclear programme, facilitating the full utilisation of the country’s abundant thorium reserves.​India can also use thorium cycle-based processes to extract nuclear fuel. ​This is of special significance to India's nuclear power generation strategy, as India has one of the world’s largest thorium reserves, which could provide power for as long as 60,000 years.​

Also Read:

  1. India's First Prototype Fast-Breeder Reactor To Be Commissioned By September 2026
  2. 'Why Is PM Modi Silent On Pakistan's Threat To Hit Kolkata?' Mamata Banerjee Demands Probe

TAGGED:

KALPAKKAM FAST BREEDER REACTOR
INDIA FIRST NUCLEAR REACTOR
INDIA CIVIL NUCLEAR PROGRAM
MODI ON KALPAKKAM NUCLEAR REACTOR
INDIA NUCLEAR POWER

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