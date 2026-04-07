ETV Bharat / bharat

'Proud Moment', Says PM Modi ​As India's First Prototype Fast-Breeder Reactor Attains Criticality

In this image posted on March 4, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the initiation of the core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu. ( X@narendramodi )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has taken a defining step in its civil nuclear journey as the indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam attained criticality. In a post on X, Modi said this is a proud moment for the country.

"Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme," he said. "The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality," he added.

Modi said this advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of Indian scientific capability and the strength of the country's engineering enterprise.

"It is a decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme. A proud moment for India. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the scientists for building the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, which attained criticality, a development he described as a "new epoch" in India's civil nuclear programme.

In a post on X, Shah said, "New epoch in our civil nuclear program."

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for your grand success in building the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam," he said.