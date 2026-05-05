ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Amit Shah And Top NDA Brass To Attend Bihar Cabinet Expansion On May 7

Preparations are underway for the upcoming expansion ceremony of the Bihar NDA Government Cabinet at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. ( ANI )

Patna: With the high-voltage Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory over, Bihar is all set for Cabinet expansion on Thursday, May 7.

It will take place at a high-profile public ceremony at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Central Ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin and Chief Ministers of various National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states are expected to attend.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi told ETV Bharat, "The Cabinet will be expanded on May 7. Our party's top leaders have agreed to attend it. The expansion will enhance the government's efficiency and capabilities."

Preparations are underway for the event, especially given the prevailing stormy weather in the state. The venue has been closed to the public and will open on the day of the cabinet expansion.

The new NDA government was sworn in on April 15. Currently, Bihar is functioning with just a three-member Cabinet, including Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and two Deputy Chief Ministers: Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

Though Samrat was ushered in as the first BJP Chief Minister of the state, the ceremony was low-key, as the top leaders of the party were busy in the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry. Also, the new dispensation did not want to indulge in a pompous ceremony soon after Nitish Kumar's exit, who had been at the helm for around 20 years.

The expansion comes after Samrat met Nitish and other senior Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leaders last weekend and then flew to Delhi to discuss Cabinet probables with top BJP leaders.