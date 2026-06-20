ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Broke Free Of Its Shackles, Says PM Modi In Tarakeswar Event

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 20, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Paschimbanga Divas', West Bengal Day, celebration at Tarakeswar, in Hooghly district ( PTI )

Tarakeswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said West Bengal had "broken free from its shackles" and embarked on a new journey of development, asserting that the change brought about by a single electoral verdict was visible across the state.

Addressing a programme to mark the ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for multiple development projects in Tarakeswar in West Bengal's Hooghly district, Modi said a "new freshness" was now palpable in Bengal’s air.

"Today, after the elections and the swearing-in, I have the good fortune for the first time to come among you. There is now a new freshness in the air of Bengal. It feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles, and the return of Bengal's glory has begun," he asserted.

Referring to the BJP's victory in the assembly elections, Modi said the transformation underway in the state demonstrated the power of the democratic process.