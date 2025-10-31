ETV Bharat / bharat

Arya Samaj Preserved India's Vedic Heritage, Identity: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the contribution of Arya Samaj, founded by social reformer Dayanand Saraswati, in preserving India's Vedic heritage and urged them to play a greater role in promoting the study of manuscripts and the practice of natural farming.

Addressing the International Arya Mahasammelan to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Arya Samaj, the prime minister appreciated the role of the organisation in the freedom struggle and acknowledged that it had not received its due recognition because of political reasons.

"One hundred fifty years of the establishment of Arya Samaj... this occasion is not connected to just a part of the society or a sect. This occasion is connected to the Vedic heritage and identity of India," Modi said at the function attended by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta among others.