Modi Urges Industry To Ramp Up Investment, Prioritise Research To Scale Up Manufacturing

In this screengrab from a video posted on March 3, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the post-budget webinar on 'Sustaining and Strengthening Economic Growth'. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged industry leaders to step up investments, embrace emerging technologies and prioritise research to help India Inc fully leverage the vast opportunities offered by free trade agreements with various nations.

"The days of cutting corners in research are over. We must now make substantial investments in research and development and ensure that our products meet global quality standards. Now we have got opportunities to move forward, so we should have only one mantra - Quality, Quality, Quality," he said while addressing a second webinar on Budget 2026-27.

Stressing that India has entered into free trade agreements with numerous countries, he said, these agreements have opened up a wide range of opportunities for the country.

"In such a situation, he said, "our responsibility is that we should never compromise on quality." Today, the world is seeking reliable and resilient manufacturing partners, he said, adding that India has a strong opportunity to fulfil this role.