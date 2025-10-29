ETV Bharat / bharat

This Is The Right Time To Invest In India's Shipping Sector: PM Modi Welcomes Global Investors

Outlining some of the key reforms that have been undertaken in the country's maritime sector, PM Modi said that a major milestone has been achieved at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority. "The Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal Phase 2 has also commenced operations at JNPT, doubling the terminal's handling capacity and making it India's largest container port. This has been made possible by the largest FDI in India's port infrastructure," he said.

The PM chaired the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai today. On the occasion, he dedicated investment MoUs worth Rs 12 lakh crores and announced key initiatives for the shipping and shipbuilding sector.

"This is the right time for investing in India's shipping sector, where you can work and expand. The specialty of India is its vibrant democracy and reliability. When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse and India can play the role of such a lighthouse very well. In between global tensions, trade disruptions and shifting supply chains, India is the symbol of strategic autonomy, peace and inclusive growth," PM Modi said at the Maritime Leaders Conclave today.

The PM said significant achievements have been made in next-generation reforms in this sector and replacing colonia-era laws with modern ones. "I express special gratitude to my colleagues in Singapore. Significant strides have been made to drive next-generation reforms in the maritime sector. Outdated colonial-era shipping laws, which had been in place for over a century, have been replaced with modern, forward-looking legislation tailored for the 21st century. These new laws strengthen the role of State Maritime Boards, prioritise safety and sustainability, and promote the integration of digital technologies into port management," he added.

PM Modi said that India's maritime sector is progressing with rapid speed and energy. "The year 2025 has been a very important for India's maritime sector. In, 2024-25, India's major ports created a new record by handling the highest-ever cargo. Also, for the first time, an Indian port has initiated a megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen facility and Kandla Port has accomplished this," he said.

He said the summit began in 2016 here and it is a matter of great pride that today it has become a global event. The participation of more than 85 countries, shipping giants, CEOs, investors and innovators from across the world is in itself a very big message, he said adding that inauguration of projects related to the shipping sector and signing of MoUs worth crores of rupees show how much faith the world has in India's maritime capabilities.

Addressing the summit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that positive discussions have been held at the Maritime Conference for the last three days. "Through India Maritime Week 2025, a platform is being established that allows us to convey the changes happening in the maritime sector and the benefits derived from them to the country and the world. The maritime strength that we are witnessing in independent India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the rapid growth, and India's new role in the global trade sector, I would like to thank the Prime Minister," he said.

Prior to this, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal the IMW 2025 is richer in vision and deeper in deliberation, reflecting the rising global structure of India's maritime ecosystem. "PM Narendra Modi's visionary leadership has transformed India's maritime landscape. Now, India contributes to more than 10 percent of global seafarers. One in every five global seafarers is going to be an Indian by 2030. We are also expanding our footprint in cruise tourism, aiming to become the Asia-Pacific leader with a 10-fall increase in passenger traffic," he added.

The IMW 2025 was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. It brings together leaders from global maritime companies, investors, innovators and policymakers and serves as a platform to exchange ideas on sustainable maritime growth, green shipping, strategies for blue economy, sustainable growth and supply chains.