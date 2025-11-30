ETV Bharat / bharat

Dedication Of India's Youth Greatest Strength Of 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: The dedication of India's youth is the greatest strength of 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday citing recent achievements across diverse sectors ranging from space manufacturing to farming.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the prime minister listed the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', the Constitution Day celebration at the Central Hall, and the hoisting of 'Dharmadhwaja' atop the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya among the inspirational developments in November. He also highlighted the inauguration of the world's largest LEAP engine MRO facility in Hyderabad and the induction of INS 'Mahe' into the Indian Navy.

"Just last week, Skyroot's Infinity Campus gave a new boost to India's space ecosystem. This is a reflection of India's new thinking, innovation, and youth power," PM Modi said in the 128th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat’ address. PM Modi referred to a video on social media of a unique drone competition organised by ISRO.

"In this video, the youth of our country, especially our Gen-Z, were trying to fly drones in conditions similar to Mars," he said, adding that the youth were trying to fly drones solely with the help of cameras and in-built software in the absence of GPS support on Mars. PM Modi recalled that the young team tasted success after several rounds of failure when the drone crashed.