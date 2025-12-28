ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Impact Was Visible Everywhere In 2025: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 2025 was a year of proud milestones for India as he highlighted Operation Sindoor, saying it became a symbol of pride for every Indian and showed the world that the country does not compromise on its security. Addressing his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, the last in 2025, Modi said the country's impact was visible everywhere in the outgoing year.

"2025 was a year of proud milestones for India. Whether in national security, sports, scientific innovation or on the world's biggest platforms, India's impact was visible everywhere," he said. The prime minister said during Operation Sindoor, images of love and devotion toward 'Maa Bharti' (Mother India) emerged from every corner of the nation and people expressed their emotions and gratitude in their own unique ways.

"Operation Sindoor' became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world witnessed clearly that today's India does not compromise on its security," he said. India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation. Modi said the same spirit was witnessed when national song 'Vande Mataram' completed 150 years. "I had urged you to share your messages and suggestions using the hashtag '#VandeMataram150', and our fellow citizens participated in this campaign with immense enthusiasm," he said.

The prime minister noted that 2025 has truly been a memorable year for sports, with the men's cricket team clinching the ICC Champions Trophy and the women's cricket team winning the World Cup for the first time. Besides, India's daughters scripted history by winning the Women's Blind T20 World Cup.