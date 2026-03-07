ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shameful And Unprecedented': PM Modi Accuses TMC Govt Of 'Insulting' President Murmu

New Delhi: Accusing the West Bengal government of insulting President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was "shameful and unprecedented", and the TMC dispensation has "truly crossed all limits".

The prime minister was reacting after President Murmu expressed her displeasure over the change of venue of the Santal conference, which she attended in the state, and the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

PM Modi said that the office of the President is above politics and its sanctity should always be respected. He expressed the hope that better sense will prevail among the West Bengal government and the ruling TMC.

"This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened," Modi said in a post on 'X'. The prime minister said that the pain and anguish expressed by the President, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India.

"The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President," he said.

Modi said it is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal government.