Indian Products Must Be Synonymous With Top Quality: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged industry and start-ups to focus on quality and resolve to make excellence a benchmark in manufacturing. In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ address, Modi said Indian products should be synonymous with top quality and urged the industry to manufacture zero-defect products.

"Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology, electronics or even packaging, an Indian product should become synonymous with ‘top quality’,” the prime minister said in his 130th Mann ki Baat address. He also lauded the efforts of the youngsters, who participated enthusiastically in India’s start-up journey that began 10 years ago in 2016.

“Today, India has turned into the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. These start-ups are out of the box; they are working in sectors that were unimaginable even 10 years ago,” Modi said. The prime minister said Indian start-ups are working in sectors as diverse as AI, space, nuclear energy, semiconductors, mobility, green hydrogen, and biotechnology.