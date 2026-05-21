ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Managing Elections Through Gyanesh, But Needs Economic Gyan': Congress Attacks Modi Govt Over 'Downturn' In Indian Economy

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre over what it termed a “downturn” in the sentiment on the Indian economy. The grand old party said that inflation forecasts were “sharply up while growth projections are appreciably down”.

In an elaborate statement issued here, Congress General Secretary Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, “The sentiment on the Indian economy has taken such a downturn that even the Modi Government’s professional cheerleaders have begun to give public expression to their concerns”.

“Inflation forecasts are sharply up while growth projections are appreciably down. FDI continues to shrink and supply chains have been so gravely mismanaged that the Prime Minister has now gone on record asking consumers to reduce their consumption,” Ramesh said.

The Congress leader said that there was nothing new about the concerns adding the grand old party had been “voicing them for some time, the most important of which relates to the tepid investment climate”.

“Economic growth cannot be accelerated and sustained at higher levels, as indeed it must, without a significant increase in the rate of private investment,” he said.

Ramesh said that the rate of private investment had not moved ahead while claiming “real wages have been stagnating thereby suppressing growth in consumption across income categories”. “In the absence of consumer demand, there is no incentive for India Inc to invest”.

He further cited the “prevailing atmosphere of fear and business uncertainty in the investment community caused by policy flip-flops, administrative orders, tax notices, raids and threats of raids by tax authorities and investigative agencies” for sluggish economic growth'.