'PM Managing Elections Through Gyanesh, But Needs Economic Gyan': Congress Attacks Modi Govt Over 'Downturn' In Indian Economy
Congress General Secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said that inflation forecasts are sharply up while growth projections are appreciably down.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre over what it termed a “downturn” in the sentiment on the Indian economy. The grand old party said that inflation forecasts were “sharply up while growth projections are appreciably down”.
In an elaborate statement issued here, Congress General Secretary Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, “The sentiment on the Indian economy has taken such a downturn that even the Modi Government’s professional cheerleaders have begun to give public expression to their concerns”.
“Inflation forecasts are sharply up while growth projections are appreciably down. FDI continues to shrink and supply chains have been so gravely mismanaged that the Prime Minister has now gone on record asking consumers to reduce their consumption,” Ramesh said.
The Congress leader said that there was nothing new about the concerns adding the grand old party had been “voicing them for some time, the most important of which relates to the tepid investment climate”.
भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर माहौल इतना नकारात्मक हो गया है कि अब मोदी सरकार के प्रोफेशनल चीयरलीडर्स भी सार्वजनिक रूप से अपनी चिंताएं जताने लगे हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2026
महंगाई के अनुमान तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं, जबकि विकास दर के अनुमान उल्लेखनीय रूप से घट रहे हैं।
भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की गंभीर स्थिति पर… pic.twitter.com/7zezKXnlqG
“Economic growth cannot be accelerated and sustained at higher levels, as indeed it must, without a significant increase in the rate of private investment,” he said.
Ramesh said that the rate of private investment had not moved ahead while claiming “real wages have been stagnating thereby suppressing growth in consumption across income categories”. “In the absence of consumer demand, there is no incentive for India Inc to invest”.
He further cited the “prevailing atmosphere of fear and business uncertainty in the investment community caused by policy flip-flops, administrative orders, tax notices, raids and threats of raids by tax authorities and investigative agencies” for sluggish economic growth'.
“Continued ‘dumping’ of imports from China’s industrial over-capacity has wrecked demand for local goods across the manufacturing sector,” he said.
Among other reasons for the poor economic growth, Ramesh cited the “growing concentration of ownership, aided by government-enabled takeovers by the PM’s closest friends. Modani is the shining example of this cronyism”. He further alleged “little incentive for corporates to invest independently and accept the risk that comes alongside it when profits can be successfully reaped from making a payment to the Modi Government’s ‘Chanda Lo Dhandha Do’ business counter”.
Ramesh said that corporate India’s tax rates were at record lows and its earnings were at record highs. “Stock market valuations appear buoyant. Yet, investment momentum is conspicuously absent and those who are in a position to invest are relocating and/or investing abroad in increasing numbers,” he said.
He further added that “grand investment announcements continue to be made but how many of these intentions get converted into actual assets on the ground is open to serious question”.
He said that the Prime Minister was “busy distributing toffees and engaging in pious pleas to the public”.
“The ground is slipping beneath the country’s feet. We need a radical reset in economic policy-making, but the Modi Government has run out of ideas - other than the usual self-glorification,” Ramesh said.
“The PM is managing elections through Gyanesh but urgently needs new Gyan on the economy,” he added.
PM Modi, before leaving for a multi-nation visit recently, appealed to the citizens to adopt austerity measures and reduce costs in the wake of disruption in the global oil supplies due to the protracted Middle East conflict.