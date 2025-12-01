ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre To SC: PM-Led Panel To Meet On Dec 10 To Select Chief Information Commissioner

New Delhi: The central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel is likely to meet on December 10 to select and recommend names for the post of Chief Information Commissioner and information commissioners of the Central Information Commission (CIC).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, contended that the meeting has been fixed and notice for it has been sent to the members of the panel.

The bench asked the chief secretaries of all the states to submit details of the total strength of SICs, vacant posts in SICs and the number of appeals and complaints pending before the commissions.

Petitioners’ counsel contended before the bench that there are at least seven comprehensive orders of the court in which it had directed the Centre to expeditiously fill up the vacancies in the CIC and SICs.

Under Section 12 (3) of the Right to Information Act, the prime minister is the chairperson of the committee, which also comprises the leader of the opposition and a union minister nominated by the prime minister, that selects and recommends the names for appointment as Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, including Anjali Bhardwaj and others, said that the government has not filled the vacant posts, which is resulting in piling of cases before the commissions.