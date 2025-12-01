Centre To SC: PM-Led Panel To Meet On Dec 10 To Select Chief Information Commissioner
The top court asked the chief secretaries of all the states to submit details of the total strength of SICs.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 1, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel is likely to meet on December 10 to select and recommend names for the post of Chief Information Commissioner and information commissioners of the Central Information Commission (CIC).
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, contended that the meeting has been fixed and notice for it has been sent to the members of the panel.
The bench asked the chief secretaries of all the states to submit details of the total strength of SICs, vacant posts in SICs and the number of appeals and complaints pending before the commissions.
Petitioners’ counsel contended before the bench that there are at least seven comprehensive orders of the court in which it had directed the Centre to expeditiously fill up the vacancies in the CIC and SICs.
Under Section 12 (3) of the Right to Information Act, the prime minister is the chairperson of the committee, which also comprises the leader of the opposition and a union minister nominated by the prime minister, that selects and recommends the names for appointment as Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, including Anjali Bhardwaj and others, said that the government has not filled the vacant posts, which is resulting in piling of cases before the commissions.
Bhushan argued that some states have made two to three appointments. He added that these states are saying they don’t need to fill all the posts as they have sufficient strength of members to deal with the pendency of cases.
The bench recorded the submission of the ASG and deferred the hearing on the plea. The bench was hearing a plea seeking the filling of vacant posts of CIC and state information commissions (SICs).
The apex court on November 27, deferred the matter after it was informed by Nataraj that the selection committee was scheduled to meet on October 28, 2025, but the meeting could not take place due to other engagements of the members.
The top court had asked Centre’s counsel to speak to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) secretary and apprise it of the total vacancies.
The apex court had earlier declined to issue a directive for public disclosure of the names of candidates shortlisted for the post of chief information commissioner and information commissioners in the CIC.
