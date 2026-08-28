ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Jan Dhan Yojana Has Had Unparalleled Impact, Transformative Outcomes: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which completed 12 years on Friday, has had an unparalleled impact and transformative outcomes.

Launched by Modi as one of his very first programmes on August 28, 2014, the PMJDY has witnessed a transformation in India's financial landscape, and the scheme has become a torchbearer for financial inclusion worldwide. As the world's largest financial inclusion initiative, PMJDY continues to redefine access to banking for all Indians.

The PMJDY ensures that every unbanked adult has access to a basic bank account with no minimum balance requirement and no maintenance charges. Each account comes with a free RuPay debit card, offering an accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, encouraging digital transactions and financial security.

Account holders are also eligible for an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000, providing a safety net during emergencies. "Unprecedented scale and transformative outcomes! Jan Dhan Yojana has had an unparalleled impact," Modi wrote on X, referring to a post of MyGov India, the government of India's innovative citizen engagement platform.

MyGov India said in a series of social media posts that there was a time when access to formal banking depended on where someone lives, financial standing or simply how far the person concerned was from a bank. Today, India's banking landscape tells a different story, with crores of Jan Dhan accounts, wider rural access, greater participation by women and banking reaching the last mile, it said.