ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Is India's Greatest Distorian: Congress Recalls Vande Mataram Row

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "India's greatest distorian" and accused him of attempting to distort the history of the national anthem as well bringing "disrepute" to Rabindranath Tagore during the discussion on Vande Mataram in Parliament last month.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the PM is "systematically demolishing" Mahatma Gandhi's memory and legacy, with the latest instance being the repeal of MGNREGA.

Ramesh made the remarks in a post on X on the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"During the discussion on the national song last month in Parliament which had left the PM and his colleagues badly bruised and exposed, there had been attempts made to distort the history of the national anthem as well - bringing disrepute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in the process," Ramesh said.

Today on January 23, 2026, the nation celebrates the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who had played a key role in resolving the controversy surrounding the later verses of Vande Mataram in 1937 which the "PM deliberately suppressed", he said.