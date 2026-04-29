ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Inaugurates 594-KM Access-Controlled Greenfield Ganga Expressway In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, a mega infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, marking a major milestone in infrastructure development in the country.

Early in the morning today, PM performed puja at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He arrived at the Baba Vishwanath Dham while conducting a roadshow. After greeting the local residents, he entered the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) and offered prayers to Baba Vishwanath during the auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Wednesday marks the second day of Modi's two-day visit to Varanasi.

Ganga Expressway in Hardoi

The Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district is a 594-kilometre-long, six-lane (expandable to eight lanes), access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor, built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore. The expressway traverses 12 districts: Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj, thereby connecting Western, Central, and Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh through a single seamless high-speed corridor, a statement by PMO mentioned.

The project is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from the current 10-12 hours to approximately six hours, enhancing ease of movement and efficiency in transportation.

A key highlight of the project is the provision of a 3.5 km-long Emergency Landing Facility (airstrip) in Shahjahanpur district. This dual-use infrastructure enhances national security preparedness and adds strategic value beyond economic benefits.

PMO further stated that the Ganga Expressway is envisioned as a major economic corridor, with the development of Integrated Manufacturing and Logistic Corridors over approximately 2,635 hectares across the 12 districts along its alignment. The expressway will reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and boost manufacturing competitiveness.

This apart, improved connectivity is expected to provide farmers with direct access to urban and export markets, facilitating better price realisation and strengthening rural incomes. The project is also expected to boost tourism,unlock new economic opportunities and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities across the region.

The Ganga Expressway will also serve as a backbone for a broader expressway network in the state, with several link corridors either operational or planned, including the Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, and the proposed extension from Meerut to Haridwar. This emerging expressway grid will expand high-speed road connectivity across Uttar Pradesh from East to West and from North to South, enabling balanced regional development, PMO added.

Programmes In Varanasi

The PM will participate in Mahima Sammelan, which will witness the presence of women in large numbers from across the region. He will dedicate over 48 completed projects, worth over Rs 1,050 crore, to the nation. Key infrastructure projects include the completion of the Varanasi-Azamgarh Road widening, the opening of critical Rail Over Bridges at Kazzakpura and Kadipur, and the inauguration of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 55 MLD in Bhagwanpur, among others

Modi will inaugurate a diverse array of community-focused projects. These include 30 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the redevelopment of Chandrawati Ghat, tourism development of Sarangnath Temple near Sarnath, and beautification and renovation works of Sant Ravidas Park, Nagwa. Enhancements to public services and sports are also prominent, featuring a synthetic hockey turf at UP College, a 100-bed old age home in Ramnagar, and a 1MW solar power plant at the Bhelupur Water Treatment Plant. The PM will inaugurate the Sowa Rigpa Bhawan and Hospital at the Central University of Tibetan Studies, reflecting a commitment to integrating traditional medicine with modern healthcare systems.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of over 112 projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore. These include 13 sewerage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-super-specialty hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital, construction of market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, renovation and rejuvenation of ponds, redevelopment of a 198-bed hospital, construction of a 100-bed critical care block, and development of tourism facilities at key ghats including Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, and Namo Ghat. To strengthen governance and social welfare infrastructure, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Divisional Office, Nagar Nigam office building, and a Government Child Shelter Home and Juvenile Justice Board in Ramnagar. He will also transfer over Rs 105 crore as bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Varanasi Junction–Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction third and fourth railway line project, including the construction of a rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River. The project will benefit Varanasi and Chandauli districts by reducing rail congestion, enhancing logistics efficiency, strengthening multi-modal connectivity, and ensuring smoother traffic movement. It will also improve access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ramnagar area, and National Highway-19, while strengthening rail connectivity with eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The PM will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). These trains will provide affordable and modern travel options and enhance connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The Banaras–Pune service will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya–Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations.

Gifts for Kashi

On the first day, PM Modi gifted the residents of Kashi 163 development projects worth Rs 6,632 crore. He also addressed a women's conference held within the BRECA (Banaras Rail Engine Company) premises. During this event, a large gathering of women welcomed PM Modi.