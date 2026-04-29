PM Modi Inaugurates 594-KM Access-Controlled Greenfield Ganga Expressway In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi
Ganga Expressway will reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from current 10-12hours to 6hours. PM also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, a mega infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, marking a major milestone in infrastructure development in the country.
Early in the morning today, PM performed puja at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He arrived at the Baba Vishwanath Dham while conducting a roadshow. After greeting the local residents, he entered the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) and offered prayers to Baba Vishwanath during the auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Wednesday marks the second day of Modi's two-day visit to Varanasi.
VIDEO | PM Modi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway today. The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, a mega infrastructure project will connect Meerut to Prayagraj.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026
The high-speed corridor is expected to significantly boost connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, while giving impetus to… pic.twitter.com/CmcOdW4tfZ
Ganga Expressway in Hardoi
The Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district is a 594-kilometre-long, six-lane (expandable to eight lanes), access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor, built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore. The expressway traverses 12 districts: Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj, thereby connecting Western, Central, and Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh through a single seamless high-speed corridor, a statement by PMO mentioned.
The project is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from the current 10-12 hours to approximately six hours, enhancing ease of movement and efficiency in transportation.
A key highlight of the project is the provision of a 3.5 km-long Emergency Landing Facility (airstrip) in Shahjahanpur district. This dual-use infrastructure enhances national security preparedness and adds strategic value beyond economic benefits.
PMO further stated that the Ganga Expressway is envisioned as a major economic corridor, with the development of Integrated Manufacturing and Logistic Corridors over approximately 2,635 hectares across the 12 districts along its alignment. The expressway will reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and boost manufacturing competitiveness.
This apart, improved connectivity is expected to provide farmers with direct access to urban and export markets, facilitating better price realisation and strengthening rural incomes. The project is also expected to boost tourism,unlock new economic opportunities and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities across the region.
The Ganga Expressway will also serve as a backbone for a broader expressway network in the state, with several link corridors either operational or planned, including the Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, and the proposed extension from Meerut to Haridwar. This emerging expressway grid will expand high-speed road connectivity across Uttar Pradesh from East to West and from North to South, enabling balanced regional development, PMO added.
Programmes In Varanasi
The PM will participate in Mahima Sammelan, which will witness the presence of women in large numbers from across the region. He will dedicate over 48 completed projects, worth over Rs 1,050 crore, to the nation. Key infrastructure projects include the completion of the Varanasi-Azamgarh Road widening, the opening of critical Rail Over Bridges at Kazzakpura and Kadipur, and the inauguration of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 55 MLD in Bhagwanpur, among others
Modi will inaugurate a diverse array of community-focused projects. These include 30 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the redevelopment of Chandrawati Ghat, tourism development of Sarangnath Temple near Sarnath, and beautification and renovation works of Sant Ravidas Park, Nagwa. Enhancements to public services and sports are also prominent, featuring a synthetic hockey turf at UP College, a 100-bed old age home in Ramnagar, and a 1MW solar power plant at the Bhelupur Water Treatment Plant. The PM will inaugurate the Sowa Rigpa Bhawan and Hospital at the Central University of Tibetan Studies, reflecting a commitment to integrating traditional medicine with modern healthcare systems.
The PM will lay the foundation stone of over 112 projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore. These include 13 sewerage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-super-specialty hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital, construction of market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, renovation and rejuvenation of ponds, redevelopment of a 198-bed hospital, construction of a 100-bed critical care block, and development of tourism facilities at key ghats including Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, and Namo Ghat. To strengthen governance and social welfare infrastructure, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Divisional Office, Nagar Nigam office building, and a Government Child Shelter Home and Juvenile Justice Board in Ramnagar. He will also transfer over Rs 105 crore as bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.
Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Varanasi Junction–Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction third and fourth railway line project, including the construction of a rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River. The project will benefit Varanasi and Chandauli districts by reducing rail congestion, enhancing logistics efficiency, strengthening multi-modal connectivity, and ensuring smoother traffic movement. It will also improve access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ramnagar area, and National Highway-19, while strengthening rail connectivity with eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The PM will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras–Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya–Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). These trains will provide affordable and modern travel options and enhance connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The Banaras–Pune service will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya–Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations.
Gifts for Kashi
On the first day, PM Modi gifted the residents of Kashi 163 development projects worth Rs 6,632 crore. He also addressed a women's conference held within the BRECA (Banaras Rail Engine Company) premises. During this event, a large gathering of women welcomed PM Modi.
Upon his arrival at the Babatpur International Airport, the PM was welcomed by party national president Nitin Nabin and Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel. From there, the PM travelled by an Army helicopter to the BLW helipad, where he was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In addition, the PM presented the residents of Kashi with 163 projects costing a total of Rs 6,332.08 crore. Of these, 50 schemes worth Rs 1,054.69 crore were inaugurated while the foundation stones for 113 projects worth Rs 5,277.39 crore were laid. Prominent among the inaugurated projects are a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) built at a cost of Rs 308.09 crore; the Kazzakpura Rail Overbridge (ROB), constructed at Rs 144.43 crore; and the Sowa Rigpa Medical College located at the Tibetan Institute in Sarnath, built at Rs 45.91 crore.
Key Projects
During the visit, keeping future requirements in mind, the PM laid the foundation stone for a rail-road bridge to be constructed near the Malviya Bridge at a cost of Rs 2,464.46 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for other projects, including urban sewerage and water supply schemes worth Rs 1,582.99 crore, and a multi-specialty hospital at Kabirchaura costing Rs 429.36 crore.
These projects entail significant measures aimed at the renovation of the ancient ghats (riverbanks) along the Ganga and the promotion of tourism development in the region. A total budget of Rs 41.21 crore has been allocated for this purpose.
Revitalisation And Restoration Of Ghats At Kashi
Kashi has already received a new ghat in the form of 'Namo Ghat'. Several ghats, including the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Ghat, have undergone revitalisation. Now, a project worth Rs 827 lakh has been formulated for the restoration and tourism development of Dashashwamedh Ghat, the busiest ghat in Kashi. Modi laid the foundation stone for this project.
Under this project, the Rajendra Prasad, Man Mandir, and Tripura Bhairavi Ghats, located between Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, will also be restored. A total of Rs 616.06 lakh will be spent on developing tourism amenities at these ghats. Following the revitalisation of the ghats, the route leading to the temple will become more accessible.
Projects Include Hospitals And Hostels
The initiatives include the construction of a 50-bed field hospital at the Cholapur Community Health Centre in Varanasi (at a cost of approximately Rs 3.01 crore); the repair and restoration of the women's hostel at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi (at a cost of Rs 3.08 crore); and the repair and restoration of the Acharya Narendra Dev Hostel at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (at a cost of Rs 1.71 crore).
Additionally, the projects encompass the repair and restoration of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore); the construction of a 100-bed old-age home in Ramnagar, Varanasi (at a cost of Rs 24.59 crore); the construction of the 'Sowa Rigpa Bhawan' at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath (at a cost of Rs 45.91 crore); and the establishment of a robotic-assisted knee surgery system and a microbiology laboratory at the Trauma Centre, IMS BHU (at a cost of Rs 25.41 crore). The initiatives also include the expansion of the door-to-door waste collection service and the flagging off of the associated vehicles.
Construction of Super Specialty Hospital
The projects for which PM Modi laid the foundation stones and performed inaugurations include the construction of a 500-bed Multi-Super Specialty Hospital, to be built at a cost of Rs 315.48 crore, as well as the strengthening and remodeling (198 beds) of the Deen Dayal Hospital—affiliated with the Autonomous Medical College—at a cost of Rs 113.88 crore.
Additionally, the projects encompass the construction of a 100-bed Critical Care Block (CCB) under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), to be built at a cost of Rs 34.97 crore; and the construction of a Chief Minister Model Composite School (covering Pre-Primary to Class 12) in Baradih village, Development Block-Sewapuri, Tehsil-Rajatalab, Pargana-Kaswar Raja, Varanasi district, at a cost of Rs 24.51 crore.
Inclusion of Tourism Facilities
The tourism development works include the renovation of ghats and the development of tourism amenities along the stretch between Dashashwamedh Ghat and Kashi Vishwanath Temple Ghat in District Varanasi, to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 6.16 crore; as well as similar renovation and development works for the ghats located between Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat in the district, at a cost of Rs 6.15 crore.
Furthermore, foundation stones were laid for various other construction projects, including the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Multi-tracking project (15 km), which involves the construction of a new rail-cum-road bridge over the River Ganga, at a cost of Rs 2,464.46 crore; and the construction of a new building (G+4) for the Iyer Boys' Hostel located at BHU Varanasi, along with the renovation of the existing building, at a cost of Rs 57.66 crore.
Laying of Foundation Stones for 113 Development and Construction Projects
PM Modi laid the foundation stones for projects, including the construction of a 'Working Space-cum-Office' facility, to be built at a cost of Rs 4.67 crore at a site near the Municipal Corporation petrol pump in Sigra, and water quality treatment works at Pisach Mochan, Sarangnath Kund, Pushkar Kund, Pahariya Kund, and Lakshmi Kund, to be executed at a cost of Rs 18.03 crore.