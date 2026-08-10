ETV Bharat / bharat

PM’s Image 'Destroyed'; Modi, Shah Cannot Escape Consequences Of Their Actions: Rahul

New Delhi: Upping the ante against the government over the alleged police "brutalities" against student protesters, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday pushed for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image has been "destroyed" and can never be rebuilt.

The former Congress president said the youth of India will not allow the prime minister and the home minister, or any official, to escape the consequences of their actions.

On July 20, 2026, thousands of youths across India demanded accountability from those they elected to office and sooner or later, they will get that accountability, Gandhi said in an article published in The Hindu.

"On July 20, 2026, India's young people came together to demand a fair education system and accountability for paper leaks. These young women and men came from every caste, class, region and religion," he said.

They were brave enough to demand justice, wise enough to know their Constitutional rights, tender enough to laugh at their own turmoil, and earnest enough to believe that they could fight and win, the Congress leader said.

The nation watched the protesters in awe, as they sang, danced, laughed, held hands and stood together, he said. "Their resistance gave voice to the pain both of their own generation, and of crores of Indians who are suffering but have been silenced by fear," he said.

Gandhi stressed that the protests carried forward India's proud legacy of peaceful resistance, a tradition which won it independence and is protected by Article 19 of the Constitution.

"Yet, the government tried to crush the youth's voice with a brutal assault. They were attacked with tear gas shells, beaten with nail-studded lathis and shot with pellet guns," he said. Gandhi cited the example of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, whom he had earlier met, saying he had hundreds of lead pellets lodged all over his body.

"A pellet struck his eye, likely blinding him. Policemen wielding batons brutally assaulted young women, injuring many on their private parts. Minors were beaten with lathis, their bones broken, gashes and bruises on their bodies," he said. In Bihar, student protesters were shot with firearms, including an AK-47, in Siwan, leaving many severely injured, he said.

Who authorised this "illegal and unconstitutional violence", Gandhi asked. "The Narendra Modi government prides itself on its centralised control. "Whether it is a mission to Mars or an Olympic medal, it repeatedly trumpets that the credit is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Nothing moves without their approval," he said.

The violence happened in the heart of Delhi, barely 500 metres from Parliament and both the security forces deployed, Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), report directly to the home minister, he pointed out.