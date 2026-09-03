ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Exhorts Auto Industry To Chart Bold Pathway Towards Viksit Bharat By 2047

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exhorted India's automobile industry to continue innovating, pursue excellence, and proactively chart a bold pathway towards the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047.

In a message to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) read out at its Annual Convention 2026 on Thursday, Modi said that, with recent free trade agreements providing greater access to international markets, the Indian automobile sector, already recognised across many parts of the world, is well placed to further expand its global presence.

"I urge the Indian automobile industry to continue innovating, pursuing excellence, and proactively charting a bold pathway towards Viksit Bharat," the PM said in his message read out by SIAM President Shailesh Chandra.

This journey will bring transformative opportunities and significant growth for the mobility sector, while further strengthening transport as a key pillar of national development, the Prime Minister added.

"India has been one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world over the last decade. As our economy grows, the demand for mobility is also rising," the Prime Minister observed. The rapid expansion of highways and other infrastructure is facilitating the movement of people and goods, while creating new opportunities for the automobile industry, Modi highlighted.