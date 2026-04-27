ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Degree Case: Delhi HC Grants 2 More Weeks To DU To File Objections

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted two more weeks to Delhi University to file its objection to the delay in filing appeals against an order refusing disclosure of details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree.

The counsel for the appellants urged the court to condone the delay, saying the varsity was given an additional three weeks to file its objections on the last date as well. The DU counsel, however, said objections to the delay will be filed within two weeks and requested that the issue be decided after filing the response.

"Learned counsel for respondent states that objection to application seeking condonation of delay will be filed within two weeks. Response thereof will be filed by the appellants by the next date of listing," a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said.

The matter was listed for next hearing on August 20.

On February 10, the court granted three weeks' time to DU to file the objection to the delay. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the university, had said "there was nothing in the matter" and it was "only to sensationalise".

A senior counsel appearing for an appellant had said the objections to the delay had not been filed even after two and a half months of the court permitting DU to do so.

Appeals have been filed challenging a single judge's order which had set aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) decision directing disclosure of Prime Minister Modi's degree. The appellants before the division bench are RTI activist Neeraj, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and advocate Mohd Irshad.