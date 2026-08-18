ETV Bharat / bharat

PM CARES: Domestic Donations Down By 30%, Foreign Donations Too Decline By 18% In 2024-25 Financial Year

New Delhi: Domestic donations to the PM CARES Fund fell by 30 per cent to nearly Rs 479 crore during the financial year 2024-2025, while foreign donations also declined by 18 per cent to Rs 92.8 lakh, according to its latest audit report. The total balance in PM CARES Fund stood at Rs 8,452 crore as on March 31, 2025, up from Rs 7,173 crore a year ago.

Of this, Rs 7,846 crore was parked in fixed deposits and Rs 605 crore in savings bank accounts, the report said. The domestic donations received by the PM CARES in fiscal year 2023-24 stood at Rs 681.8 crore, while it received foreign donations totalling Rs 1.13 crore.

The fund spent Rs 87.8 lakh on the PM CARES for Children Scheme during 2024-25, sharply down from Rs 15.37 crore in the previous year. Total payments made during the year 2024-25 were Rs 87.85 lakh, as against Rs 15.6 crore in the previous fiscal.

A study of the audited statements on the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund website shows that the voluntary domestic contribution peaked at Rs 7,184 crore in 2020-21 and then fell to Rs 1,896 crore in 2021-22, before declining further to Rs 909 crore in 2022-23.

Foreign contribution has seen a sharper decline, registering a high of Rs 495 crore in 2020-21, before falling to Rs 40 crore and Rs 2.57 crore in the next two years. The foreign contribution now stands at Rs 92.8 lakh, the second lowest since Rs 39.7 lakh in the first year of 2019-20.