ETV Bharat / bharat

PM's Austerity Measures Most Stringent; People Need To Know Economy's Condition: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over austerity measures he has asked people to follow and said he needs to tell people about the condition of the country's economy.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the country has passed through crises, including wars, in the past, but no prime minister before Modi announced seven most stringent steps, requesting people to follow them.

He also said the obvious reason behind the austerity measures suggested by Modi was the ongoing war between America and Iran, but "there could be some other reason behind the slipping economy of the country".