ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Appeal In View Of West Asia Crisis Is A Precautionary Step, Although A Little Late: Experts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to use products purchased in dollars more judiciously and avoid unnecessary consumption. Experts believe that amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, India’s current account deficit could come under pressure. In such a situation, the government appears to be taking precautionary steps to curb excessive consumption of imported goods and commodities that require significant dollar outflow.

Current account deficit occurs when a country’s total imports of goods, services, and transfers exceed its total exports.

Some experts also believe that prices of certain goods could rise in the coming months due to global uncertainties, supply disruptions and higher import costs. According to them, the government’s message is also intended to prepare people for possible inflationary pressures and encourage households to plan their spending more carefully.

What PM Said?

On May 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt more cautious spending and consumption habits in view of the economic pressures arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict, global energy volatility and supply chain disruptions.

Addressing a public event in Secunderabad, the PM appealed to people to reduce fuel consumption, use public transport such as the metro wherever possible, opt for work-from-home arrangements when feasible and avoid unnecessary foreign travel for a year. He also advised people to postpone gold purchases, stressing the need to conserve foreign exchange and reduce pressure on imports.

Modi said global conflicts and disruptions since the Covid-19 pandemic had strained supply chains and pushed up prices across countries. Against this backdrop he called for collective restraint and a "duty first" approach, while asserting that the government had worked to shield Indian consumers from the full impact of rising global oil prices.

Economic Concerns Amid West Asia Crisis

Economist and former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar told ETV Bharat that rising oil prices and the ongoing West Asia crisis have made India’s external account balance more vulnerable. He warned that if the current account deficit widens further, the rupee could weaken even more. Kumar said the PM’s appeal is important in the current situation, as reducing the consumption of imported goods can help ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

“If we are able to reduce avoidable imports, it will support investment and also help contain the weakening of the rupee,” he said, adding that such measures are necessary at this stage of the economy. He also clarified that essential imports cannot be avoided but wherever consumption can be reduced, people should make an effort to do so.

Referring to fertilisers, Kumar noted that the PM has repeatedly appealed for more efficient and balanced usage and said following that advice now could prove beneficial.