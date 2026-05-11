PM Appeal In View Of West Asia Crisis Is A Precautionary Step, Although A Little Late: Experts
Experts say lifestyle changes like reducing unnecessary travel, using public transport, promoting digital meetings, cutting fuel consumption can make meaningful national impact, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to use products purchased in dollars more judiciously and avoid unnecessary consumption. Experts believe that amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, India’s current account deficit could come under pressure. In such a situation, the government appears to be taking precautionary steps to curb excessive consumption of imported goods and commodities that require significant dollar outflow.
Current account deficit occurs when a country’s total imports of goods, services, and transfers exceed its total exports.
Some experts also believe that prices of certain goods could rise in the coming months due to global uncertainties, supply disruptions and higher import costs. According to them, the government’s message is also intended to prepare people for possible inflationary pressures and encourage households to plan their spending more carefully.
What PM Said?
On May 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt more cautious spending and consumption habits in view of the economic pressures arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict, global energy volatility and supply chain disruptions.
Addressing a public event in Secunderabad, the PM appealed to people to reduce fuel consumption, use public transport such as the metro wherever possible, opt for work-from-home arrangements when feasible and avoid unnecessary foreign travel for a year. He also advised people to postpone gold purchases, stressing the need to conserve foreign exchange and reduce pressure on imports.
Nation First Duty Above Comfort!— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 10, 2026
PM @narendramodi gave 7 important appeals to strengthen India during challenging global times prioritize work from home wherever possible, reduce fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, cut down cooking oil… pic.twitter.com/jhDGYTarH6
Modi said global conflicts and disruptions since the Covid-19 pandemic had strained supply chains and pushed up prices across countries. Against this backdrop he called for collective restraint and a "duty first" approach, while asserting that the government had worked to shield Indian consumers from the full impact of rising global oil prices.
Economic Concerns Amid West Asia Crisis
Economist and former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar told ETV Bharat that rising oil prices and the ongoing West Asia crisis have made India’s external account balance more vulnerable. He warned that if the current account deficit widens further, the rupee could weaken even more. Kumar said the PM’s appeal is important in the current situation, as reducing the consumption of imported goods can help ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.
“If we are able to reduce avoidable imports, it will support investment and also help contain the weakening of the rupee,” he said, adding that such measures are necessary at this stage of the economy. He also clarified that essential imports cannot be avoided but wherever consumption can be reduced, people should make an effort to do so.
Referring to fertilisers, Kumar noted that the PM has repeatedly appealed for more efficient and balanced usage and said following that advice now could prove beneficial.
Fuel Price Hike Likely Inevitable?
Experts believe the coming months could remain economically challenging with another fuel price hike likely if global crude oil prices stay elevated. A recent report by the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warned that India may soon witness another round of petrol and diesel price increase as crude prices continue to hover near the $100/barrel mark. As of May 9, 2026, Brent crude futures were trading around $100 to 101 per barrel after witnessing sharp fluctuations over the past year ranging from $58.72 to as high as $126.4 / barrel.
The report noted that crude prices had briefly crashed below $20 / barrel in April 2020, highlighting the extreme volatility in global energy markets. For India which imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil needs, such fluctuations pose serious macroeconomic challenges. Higher crude prices tend to push up inflation, widen the trade deficit, put pressure on government finances, reduce household spending power and slow overall economic growth. Speaking to ETV Bharat, GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said the pressure on prices was already visible and the weakening rupee could make imported goods even more expensive in the coming months.
“In such a situation, the Prime Minister’s appeal is essentially a cautionary message asking people to use resources and imported products more judiciously,” he said.
Economist's View: 'A Little Late'
Noted economist and retired JNU professor Arun Kumar said the government should have made such an appeal much earlier as the economic situation has already become quite challenging. Referring to recent data, he pointed out that India’s crude oil purchases have declined over the past month indicating that the country has so far been relying on its existing reserves.
According to him, this suggests that fuel reserves could come under pressure in the coming months and once India is forced to import crude at higher prices, the impact will inevitably be felt across the economy. He warned that expensive oil imports would increase inflationary pressures and raise costs across multiple sectors.
Kumar also advised the government to avoid increasing diesel prices even if petrol prices are raised. He said a hike in diesel prices would have a far wider impact because diesel is heavily used in agriculture, transportation and goods movement. Any increase in diesel costs, he noted would eventually affect the prices of essential commodities and place an additional burden on ordinary citizens.
Commenting on the PM’s appeal, first Chief Statistician of India and economist Pronab Sen told ETV Bharat that the measures suggested by PM Modi are largely aimed at conserving foreign exchange. However, he noted that India’s foreign exchange reserves are not under severe stress at the moment. He said the government’s attempt to encourage restraint is a precautionary step, especially since continued high crude oil prices could eventually put pressure on the country’s reserves if they do not ease in the coming months.
At the same time, he clarified that the situation has not yet reached a stage where restrictions or curbs on consumption are necessary. He also cautioned that the biggest concern in the near future could be fertilisers as supply-related pressures are already increasing globally. If the West Asia crisis escalates further, India could face difficulties in securing adequate fertiliser supplies, which may also have implications for the agriculture sector, added Sen.
Industry Opinion
ETV Bharat spoke to India SME Forum president Vinod Kumar who said that at a time of rising geopolitical tensions, volatile fuel prices and global supply chain disruptions, responsible economic behaviour and collective discipline are essential. He said even small lifestyle changes such as reducing unnecessary travel, conserving electricity, using public transport, promoting digital meetings and cutting fuel consumption can together make a meaningful national impact.
Kumar also urged MSMEs across the country to adopt hybrid work practices where feasible, reduce avoidable energy use, improve logistics efficiency, support local sourcing and encourage responsible consumption among employees and communities. He said the India SME Forum remains committed to working with industry stakeholders, government agencies and MSMEs to promote sustainable business practices in the national interest.
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