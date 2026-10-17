ETV Bharat / bharat

PM-AJAY: 18,093 Villages Declared Adarsh Grams, 785 Student Hostels Completed

New Delhi: A total of 18,093 villages have been declared ‘Adarsh Grams’ under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana or PM-AJAY, while 785 student hostels have been completed under the scheme, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said.

Under the Adarsh Gram component, more than 47,200 villages benefiting over 47.79 lakh citizens across the country have been covered, it said. A total of 46,944 development works have been completed, and 27,032 village development plans (VDPs) have been prepared under the scheme, the ministry said in a statement earlier this week.

The scheme seeks to develop Scheduled Caste-dominated villages into model villages by addressing critical gaps in infrastructure and essential services. An Adarsh Gram is envisioned as a village where people have access to basic services, the minimum needs of all sections are met, and disparities are reduced to a minimum.

PM-AJAY aims to advance the socio-economic and educational empowerment of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities through infrastructure development, livelihood promotion, education and improved access to basic services.

The scheme has three components – development of SC-dominated villages into Adarsh Grams, grants-in-aid for socio-economic projects at the state and district levels, and construction and repair of hostels.

Under the grants-in-aid component, financial assistance is provided for state and district-level projects aimed at the socio-economic advancement of SCs. It focuses on increasing the income of the target population through comprehensive livelihood projects, skill development and related infrastructure, the ministry said.

The component also seeks to improve the socio-economic development indicators by creating adequate infrastructure in SC-dominated villages, while promoting literacy and school enrolment among SC students through residential schools wherever required.

About Rs 1,730 crore was released directly to the states under this component from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The support extended skilling and livelihood opportunities to more than 2.5 lakh individual and group beneficiaries, the ministry said.