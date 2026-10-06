Dehradun Triple Murder: Plumber Kills Elderly Couple, Housemaid After Tiff Over Payments
Police have taken the accused into custody after the Dehradun triple murder, reports Himanshu Chauhan.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Dehradun: A plumber allegedly killed an elderly man, his wife, and the family maid Tuesday afternoon in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand after an altercation over payments.
The man was detained by police after local people overpowered him following the crime that took place in the Vishnu Lok area under the jurisdiction of the Raipur police station.
The accused killed the 85-year-old Ramesh Kapoor, his 76-year-old wife Rajni Kapoor, and their 45-year-old domestic help, Sheila. The incident took place around 3 pm.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused works as a plumber and was acquainted with the elderly couple. The family members had called him to their home for plumbing work when a dispute arose over his payment.
The elderly couple resided in House No 16. According to a neighbour, Bharti Bhandari, she was at home around 3 pm when she heard a commotion from the elderly couple’s house.
After hearing the noise, Bhandari stepped outside and saw the young man attacking the domestic help with a screwdriver. Witnessing this, she raised an alarm, Bharti said. She added that as soon as she started shouting, the man who was holding the screwdriver ran towards her.
“After hearing the screams, neighbours rushed towards the scene, forcing the young man to flee,” she said. Bharti said that a man who was around the crime scene managed to apprehend the accused, a short distance from the incident site.
The police were subsequently informed of the incident, and a team arrived at the scene and took the young man into custody.
The police, who were assisted by neighbours, rushed the elderly couple and their domestic help to the hospital, where doctors declared all three of them dead.
Vishnu Rana, a neighbour of the deceased, recounted that the people who had assembled at the scene arrested the accused.
“A young man wearing a white shirt was fleeing rapidly. Another young man was running behind him, shouting that this individual had committed a theft. We apprehended him right there. There was blood on his clothes.”
Rana said that when the local people assembled at the house of the elderly couple, they found all three persons lying in a critical condition with blood splattered all over the place. A screwdriver was also found at the scene.
“When we brought the young man back, he attempted to discard the elderly woman's chain. We informed the police and called for an ambulance. When no one arrived, a man was sent to fetch the police, and the victims were taken to the hospital in a neighbour's vehicle. At the hospital, doctors declared all three dead,” said Rana.
The deceased couple is survived by two sons who live in Pune and Delhi. The police are currently investigating the matter.
Dehradun SSP Pramendra Doval, who visited the scene, said that the case is under investigation. “Earlier today, the police received information that an elderly couple residing near Tapovan Road in Vishnu Lok Colony had been brutally murdered. The domestic help working in their home was also stabbed with a screwdriver while trying to intervene. All three were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The deceased man was a retired BHEL employee,” said Pramendra Doval, SSP Dehradun.
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