ETV Bharat / bharat

Dehradun Triple Murder: Plumber Kills Elderly Couple, Housemaid After Tiff Over Payments ​

Dehradun: A plumber allegedly killed an elderly man, his wife, and the family maid Tuesday afternoon in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand after an altercation over payments.

The man was detained by police after local people overpowered him following the crime that took place in the Vishnu Lok area under the jurisdiction of the Raipur police station.

The accused killed the 85-year-old Ramesh Kapoor, his 76-year-old wife Rajni Kapoor, and their 45-year-old domestic help, Sheila. The incident took place around 3 pm.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused works as a plumber and was acquainted with the elderly couple. The family members had called him to their home for plumbing work when a dispute arose over his payment.

The elderly couple resided in House No 16. According to a neighbour, Bharti Bhandari, she was at home around 3 pm when she heard a commotion from the elderly couple’s house.

After hearing the noise, Bhandari stepped outside and saw the young man attacking the domestic help with a screwdriver. Witnessing this, she raised an alarm, Bharti said. She added that as soon as she started shouting, the man who was holding the screwdriver ran towards her.

“After hearing the screams, neighbours rushed towards the scene, forcing the young man to flee,” she said. Bharti said that a man who was around the crime scene managed to apprehend the accused, a short distance from the incident site.

The police were subsequently informed of the incident, and a team arrived at the scene and took the young man into custody.