ETV Bharat / bharat

PLI Scheme In Food Processing Attracts Investment Of Over Rs 9,200 Cr till Dec 31, 2025

New Delhi: More than Rs 9,200 crore investments have been made by 168 approved applicants under the production-linked incentive scheme in the food processing sector, the government said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh said, "Under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industries (PLISFPI), 168 applications have been approved as of December 31, 2025." A cumulative investment of about Rs 9,207 crore has been made by the approved applicants till December 31, 2025.

"Around 35 lakh metric tonnes per annum of processing and preservation capacity has been created under the scheme. Total incentive amount of Rs 2,714.79 crore has been disbursed till date," he added.

Out of 168 applicants approved under the PLISFPI Scheme, 69 applicants are under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) category. Two applicants are cooperatives, two applicants are under the sector for innovative food products, and 13 applicants are under the organic sector.