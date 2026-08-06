ETV Bharat / bharat

PLFS Report: 1 Cr Indian Graduates Unemployed; Joblessness Rate Highest In Kerala; Lowest In Delhi

Hyderabad: There are 1.1 crore unemployed graduates in India with Kerala recording the highest unemployment rate followed by Odisha, Bihar and Tamil Nadu while the lowest joblessness rate is seen in Delhi and Gujarat, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report.

The reports states that the number of graduates has risen from 50 lakh in 1983 to 6.3 crore of which, 1.1 crore are unemployed in the country. Kerala records the highest graduate unemployment rate at 19.8%. Then comes Odisha (18.9%), Bihar (16.6%), and Tamil Nadu (16.3%). In contrast, the unemployment rate is 5.7% in Delhi and 6.0% in Gujarat.

The overall unemployment rate has declined from 3.20% in 2024 to 3.10% in 2025 but the unemployment rate among graduates remains at 22.7%. The rate stood at 17.2% in 2019–20, 15.5% in 2020–21, 14.9% in 2021–22, 13.4% in 2022–23, and 11.2% in 2023–24.

According to recent reports and government claims, the country's overall unemployment rate under normal conditions ranges between 3.1% and 3.2% and in terms of absolute numbers, this translates to approximately 11 million to 18 million individuals. This accounts for about 67% of the total unemployed youth (aged 20 to 29), who are actively seeking work.

The unemployment rate in cities is 6.6% compared to 5.1% in rural areas.