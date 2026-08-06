PLFS Report: 1 Cr Indian Graduates Unemployed; Joblessness Rate Highest In Kerala; Lowest In Delhi
The overall unemployment rate has dropped over last few years but joblessness among graduates has increased.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: There are 1.1 crore unemployed graduates in India with Kerala recording the highest unemployment rate followed by Odisha, Bihar and Tamil Nadu while the lowest joblessness rate is seen in Delhi and Gujarat, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report.
The reports states that the number of graduates has risen from 50 lakh in 1983 to 6.3 crore of which, 1.1 crore are unemployed in the country. Kerala records the highest graduate unemployment rate at 19.8%. Then comes Odisha (18.9%), Bihar (16.6%), and Tamil Nadu (16.3%). In contrast, the unemployment rate is 5.7% in Delhi and 6.0% in Gujarat.
The overall unemployment rate has declined from 3.20% in 2024 to 3.10% in 2025 but the unemployment rate among graduates remains at 22.7%. The rate stood at 17.2% in 2019–20, 15.5% in 2020–21, 14.9% in 2021–22, 13.4% in 2022–23, and 11.2% in 2023–24.
According to recent reports and government claims, the country's overall unemployment rate under normal conditions ranges between 3.1% and 3.2% and in terms of absolute numbers, this translates to approximately 11 million to 18 million individuals. This accounts for about 67% of the total unemployed youth (aged 20 to 29), who are actively seeking work.
The unemployment rate in cities is 6.6% compared to 5.1% in rural areas.
According to the 'India Employment Report,' youths (15–29 age group) make up about 83% of the country's total unemployed population. The number of graduate youths (20-29 age group) has risen 13-fold over 43 years from 50 lakh in 1983 to 6.3 crore. Coming to unemployed graduates, the figure has risen 16-fold over the same period.
The 'State of Working India 2026' report by Azim Premji University, one in every eight unemployed youths was a graduate in 1983, but in the current scenario, two out of every three unemployed youths are degree-holders. The unemployment rate among graduates under the age of 25 rose from 35% in 1983 to 39.3% in 2023.
The report further said, the country's overall unemployment rate dropped from 3.20% in 2024 to 3.10% in 2025 while the youth joblessness rate declined from 10.3% to 9.9% in this period. This means that one in 10 young people still lack employment, suggesting that the pace of job creation is not keeping up with the needs of the youth. Furthermore, the unemployment rate among the educated population has declined from 7.0% to 6.5%, indicating a slight increase in job opportunities for graduates, though joblessness has not been eliminated.
The PLFS report not only depicts the unemployment scenario but also highlights the evolving nature of employment in the country. It shows a growing inclination among the youth towards regular salaried jobs, rising from 22.4% in 2024 to 23.6% in 2025. Again, self-employment has dropped from 57.5% in 2024 to 56.2% in 2025.
Employment in the agricultural sector declined from 44.8% to 43%, while manufacturing and service sectors saw an increase. These figures indicate that the youth are shifting from agriculture to the industrial and service sectors.
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