ETV Bharat / bharat

Please Take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta, EVMs To America: Congress MP Khera Tells Trump

New Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha member Pawan Khera on Tuesday requested the US President Donald Trump to take Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and electronic voting machines (EVMs) to America.

"Dear @realDonaldTrump, please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight. For all the insults and bullying you've sent our way, this is the least we can do for you. To SIR, With Love, from India," Khera wrote in the post.

Khera's X post followed Trump's renewed call for the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, citing the election system of India and voter identification requirements.

Citing India's electoral system as a model for the US, Trump urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act. He said CEC Kumar had recently put to the US administration the question of the absence of a nationwide photo identification requirement in American elections.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He highlighted the scale of India's elections and its voter identification rules to bolster his case for changing US federal election procedures. "India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1% voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document. We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!" he said.

Endorsing Trump's call, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, "President Donald J Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one, required an ID in India's last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!"