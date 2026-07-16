ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Introduce 3rd Language In Class 9, Introduce It In Class 6: SC To Centre On CBSE's 3-Language Policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced concern over CBSE's move to introduce a third language at Class 9, observing that it places undue stress on students already preparing for board examinations.

Although the validity of CBSE’s three‑language policy was not directly at issue, Justice B V Nagarathna raised concerns over the timing of introducing a third language and suggested that it should be introduced in Class 6 instead of Class 9.

Drawing on her own schooling, the judge recalled that students in her school followed multiple curricula and began studying a third language from middle school.

Justice Nagarathna made these oral observations while hearing the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against a Madras High Court direction to facilitate the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in every district of the state. The state government has consistently opposed setting up JNVs, citing concerns over the three-language policy followed by the schools.

The CBSE three-language policy itself is under challenge in separate pleas before a Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, which has declined to stay its implementation and listed the matter for hearing next week.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna observed that the policy did not mandate Hindi as the third language. She orally observed that the state language, English, and any third language must be taught.

"It doesn't say Hindi," she remarked. A counsel for the respondent, the NGO petitioner in the high court, argued that the National Education Policy specifically provides that no language should be imposed on any state. The judge asked the state’s counsel, "You don't want Hindi, but if it's Sanskrit, what is the issue?" The counsel replied that the third language becomes compulsory only from Class 9.