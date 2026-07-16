Don't Introduce 3rd Language In Class 9, Introduce It In Class 6: SC To Centre On CBSE's 3-Language Policy
The court observed that a third language at Class 9 places undue stress on students already preparing for board examinations.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced concern over CBSE's move to introduce a third language at Class 9, observing that it places undue stress on students already preparing for board examinations.
Although the validity of CBSE’s three‑language policy was not directly at issue, Justice B V Nagarathna raised concerns over the timing of introducing a third language and suggested that it should be introduced in Class 6 instead of Class 9.
Drawing on her own schooling, the judge recalled that students in her school followed multiple curricula and began studying a third language from middle school.
Justice Nagarathna made these oral observations while hearing the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against a Madras High Court direction to facilitate the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in every district of the state. The state government has consistently opposed setting up JNVs, citing concerns over the three-language policy followed by the schools.
The CBSE three-language policy itself is under challenge in separate pleas before a Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, which has declined to stay its implementation and listed the matter for hearing next week.
During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna observed that the policy did not mandate Hindi as the third language. She orally observed that the state language, English, and any third language must be taught.
"It doesn't say Hindi," she remarked. A counsel for the respondent, the NGO petitioner in the high court, argued that the National Education Policy specifically provides that no language should be imposed on any state. The judge asked the state’s counsel, "You don't want Hindi, but if it's Sanskrit, what is the issue?" The counsel replied that the third language becomes compulsory only from Class 9.
Justice Nagarathna observed, "No, that is very bad. Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th? You introduce it in 6th."
"In the middle school the third language was started because that was required for SSLC. It was Kannada for those who had second language as Hindi and vice versa. Sanskrit was also there, so you could have a third language. The earlier, the better," she observed.
She further observed, "Union of India, please don't have a third language in 9th standard. CBSE, ICSE, State Board, 10th standard is a board exam….From the end of 8th standard onwards, the pressure starts."
The judge also orally told the Tamil Nadu government not to reject central government schemes merely because they originated from the Centre.
The Bench led by Justice Nagarathna and comprising Justice R Mahadevan, noted that discussions between the Union and the state government were still underway regarding the establishment of Navodaya schools.
A counsel pointed out that despite an earlier direction requiring the state to identify land for the schools within six weeks, Tamil Nadu was now seeking further time. The state government counsel sought six weeks to obtain instructions. The bench has fixed the matter for further hearing in the second week of August.
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