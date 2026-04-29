ETV Bharat / bharat

Pleas Against Hate Speeches: No Legislative Vacuum Exists Warranting Intervention, Says SC

A general view of the Supreme Court of India standing tall under a clear sky, in New Delhi, Monday, January 05, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the existing framework of criminal law adequately addresses the issue of hate speeches and no "legislative vacuum" exists warranting intervention.

"The contention that the field of hate speech remains legislatively unoccupied, is misconceived," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said in its verdict on a batch of petitions related to hate speeches.

The top court said it would be open to the Centre and the competent legislative authorities to consider in their wisdom whether any further legislative or policy measures were warranted in light of the evolving societal challenges or to bring about suitable amendments as suggested by the Law Commission's 267th report of March 2017.

"While we decline to issue directions of the nature sought, we deem it appropriate to observe that the issues relating to hate speeches and rumour-mongering bear directly upon the preservation of fraternity, dignity and Constitutional order," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the verdict. The apex court said creation of criminal offences and the prescription of punishments lies squarely with the legislative domain.

It said the Constitutional scheme founded upon the doctrine of separation of powers does not permit the judiciary to create new offences or expand the contours of criminal liability through judicial directions.